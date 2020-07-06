Left Menu
Development News Edition

Regeneron starts COVID-19 antibody cocktail late-stage trials, shares rise

One of the trials - run jointly with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) - would test REGN-COV2's ability to prevent infection in those who have had close exposure to a COVID-19 patient. The experimental therapy has also entered into mid-to-late stage phase of two trials testing its effectiveness in hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients, preliminary data of which is expected later this summer.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 19:46 IST
Regeneron starts COVID-19 antibody cocktail late-stage trials, shares rise
Representative image Image Credit:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it has started late-stage clinical trials to assess the effectiveness of its antibody cocktail in preventing and treating COVID-19. One of the trials - run jointly with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) - would test REGN-COV2's ability to prevent infection in those who have had close exposure to a COVID-19 patient. (https://reut.rs/2O1ra93)

The trial, to be conducted across 100 sites and aims to enroll 2,000 patients in the United States, follows a positive review by an independent data monitoring committee of an early-stage safety results of the cocktail. The experimental therapy has also entered into mid-to-late stage phase of two trials testing its effectiveness in hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients, preliminary data of which is expected later this summer. Human testing of the therapy began in June.

Regeneron is among the few front-runners that have begun human trials testing their experimental therapies to fight COVID-19, including Gilead Sciences, Eli Lilly and AbbVie. Suntrust analyst Robyn Karnauskas believes REGN-COV2, which can also treat patients not severely ill to require hospitalization, could help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Shares of the drugmaker were up 1% at $627.42 in morning trading before the bell. They have risen nearly 66% in 2020. Regeneron's cocktail - a combination of an antibody made by the company and a second antibody isolated from recovered COVID-19 patients - is designed to bind the antibodies to the coronavirus' spike protein, limiting the ability of viruses to move to other cells.

The drugmaker was also testing its rheumatoid arthritis drug, Kevzara, with Sanofi to treat COVID-19, which on Thursday failed to meet the main goal of a U.S. study testing it in the most critically ill COVID-19 patients.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's coronavirus count crosses 1 lakh-mark with 1379 new cases

The coronavirus cases in Delhi on Monday crossed 1 lakh-mark with 1379 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Delhi health department, the total number of cases stands at 1,00,823 including 72,088 recovereddischargedmigra...

India tallies third-highest coronavirus cases but death rate low

India on Monday overtook Russia to record the worlds third-highest number of coronavirus infections at nearly 700,000, even as its hardest-hit state said it will allow hotels to reopen this week. Health ministry data from the worlds second-...

800,000 Indians may be forced to leave Kuwait after the Gulf country approves expat quota bill

Some 8 lakh Indians could be forced to leave Kuwait after a parliamentary committee approved a draft expat quota bill seeking to gradually slash the number of foreign workers in the Gulf country, according to media reports. The National Ass...

COVID-19 patient escapes from hospital, traced

Mangaluru, July 6 PTI An 18-year-old youth, who had escaped from the Wenlock COVID-19 hospital here, has been traced and brought back, police said on Monday. Devaraj had voluntarily reached the hospital on July 1 for a check-up and was unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020