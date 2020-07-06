Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIDS report: Kids are lagging and COVID-19 is harming care

Four years ago, the United Nations set goals for limiting HIV infections and improving treatment by the end of 2020, and all will be missed because the coronavirus pandemic is hurting access to care, the report concludes. “We were already off track for the 2020 targets, but COVID-19 is threatening to blow us completely of course,” said UNAIDS' executive director, Winnie Byanyima.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:35 IST
AIDS report: Kids are lagging and COVID-19 is harming care

New numbers on the global AIDS epidemic show some big successes, such as fewer deaths and new infections. But there are also some tragic failures: Only half the children with HIV, the virus that causes the disease, are getting treatment. “We are making great progress against the HIV epidemic ... but the bad, bad news is that kids are lagging behind,” said Dr. Shannon Hader, deputy executive director of UNAIDS.

The United Nations agency reported last year's numbers Monday at the start of an international AIDS conference. Progress against HIV also is being hurt by another infectious disease — the new coronavirus. Four years ago, the United Nations set goals for limiting HIV infections and improving treatment by the end of 2020, and all will be missed because the coronavirus pandemic is hurting access to care, the report concludes.

“We were already off track for the 2020 targets, but COVID-19 is threatening to blow us completely of course,” said UNAIDS' executive director, Winnie Byanyima. About 1.7 million new HIV infections occurred in 2019 — down 23% since 2010 but far short of the 75% reduction goal.

Eastern and southern Africa have greatly curbed new infections, but they're rising elsewhere — by about 20% since 2010 in Latin America, the Middle East and north Africa, and 72% in eastern Europe and central Asia. “We have countries in other regions that are growing a next wave of epidemics among young people,” Hader said. “We're still seeing 150,000 kids being newly infected with HIV each year.” In sub-Saharan Africa, girls and young women make up 10% of the population but account for 25% of new HIV infections. In many cases, pregnant women aren't getting tested or don't stay on drugs that can prevent spreading the virus to their babies, Byanyima said.

Worldwide, 38 million people have HIV and 81% of them are aware of it. About 25.4 million are on treatment, triple the number since 2010. Roughly 67% of adults with the virus are getting treatment. But only 53% of children and teens are, meaning 840,000 of them are missing out on life-saving drugs.

Besides reaching more kids to provide care, “we need the science to come through for children” to develop easier treatments, Byanyima said. “It's really hard if you're a child ... 5, 6 or 7 ... to be on a tablet every day for the rest of your life,” or to have to conceal daily medicine use to keep HIV status a secret because of stigma around the disease, she said. There were 690,000 AIDS-related deaths in 2019. That's down 39% from 2010 but short of the target of under 500,000 by the end of this year.

Children accounted for 95,000 of those deaths. “That's a stain on our conscience ... because treatments are there,” Byanyima said.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai COVID-19 cases cross 85,000 mark; 39 more die

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai spiked by 1,201 on Monday, taking the total count to 85,326, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. With 39 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll has risen to 4,935,...

Report: Redskins minority owners want to sell

Three minority owners of the Washington Redskins have hired an investment banking firm to find buyers for their share of the team, The Washington Post reported. The men -- Robert Rothman, Dwight Schar and Frederick W. Smith -- jointly own 4...

ECB announces schedule for Ireland, Pakistan series

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Monday announced the schedule for series against Ireland and Pakistan. England will face Ireland in three ODIs and all will be behind closed doors encounters with the first match set to be played o...

Trump calls on NASCAR driver Wallace to apologize after probes of noose, cites 'hoax'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday appeared to urge NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace to apologize over an incident involving a noose found in the racecar drivers garage last month, calling it a hoax and lamenting NASCARs decision to ban Confe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020