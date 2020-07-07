ICU beds at LNJP, Rajiv Gandhi hospitals increased to 180 and 200 respectively: Delhi CM

The Delhi government is making all efforts to ramp up ICU beds capacity for COVID-19 patients in its facilities, and the numbers for the same have been increased to 180 and 200 for LNJP and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospitals, respectively, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday. Both the hospitals are dedicated COVID-19 facilities in the national capital.

A senior doctor at the RGSSH said a video calling facility was also launched on Monday to help patients talk with family members. Prior to this, a similar facility was launched recently by Kejriwal at the LNJP Hospital.

Kejriwal tweeted about the increase in ICU beds for novel coronavirus patients soon after visiting the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), where he felicitated the 1,000th COVID-19 patient who recovered at the facility. "Till a few days back, LNJP had 60 ICU beds and Rajiv Gandhi hospital had 45 ICU beds. They have been increased to 180 and 200 respectively. After making sufficient arrangements for COVID hospital beds, Govt is now making all efforts to increase ICU beds," he tweeted. Kejriwal, via the video-conferencing facility, also exhorted the COVID patients who are recovering at RGSSH to donate plasma once they fully recover, hospital authorities said.

The RGSSH was one of the first government-run facilities to be converted to a dedicated COVID-19 hospital..