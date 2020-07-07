Left Menu
Assam's COVID-19 tally crosses 12,000-mark with 786 new cases

Assam's COVID-19 tally crossed the 12,000-mark on Monday with 786 more people testing positive for the disease, including 598 from the capital city, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Assam's COVID-19 tally crossed the 12,000-mark on Monday with 786 more people testing positive for the disease, including 598 from the capital city, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The total number of positive cases in Assam now stands at 12,522. The state has 4,623 active cases, Sarma said in a tweet.

"Alert ~ 786 new cases detected in Assam today, with 598 cases from Guwahati City alone. Please follow #SocialDistancing, wear #mask & maintain hygiene," he added. In a separate tweet, Sarma said 449 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from various hospitals across the state during the day.

So far, 14 patients have died of the disease, while 7,882 have been cured and discharged from hospitals, he added. Besides, three more patients have migrated to other states, the minister informed.

Guwahati city has reported a total of 4,334 COVID-19 cases so far, of which 3,891 were detected in the last 13 days. Meanwhile, Silchar Lok Sabha MP Rajdeep Roy, who is a doctor, was quarantined after one of his colleagues tested positive for COVID-19.

Roy is one of the directors of the Jeevan Jyoti Hospital, where a female gynaecologist has tested positive, officials said. The BJP leader and his entire team at the hospital have given their samples for COVID-19 tests and the results are awaited.

The Barpeta district administration has declared the sub-divisional judicial magistrate's court in Bajali a containment zone after an employee tested positive. The court complex has been sealed for sanitisation. Assam has so far tested a total of 4,71,221 samples for COVID-19, the daily bulletin of the state Health and Family Welfare Department said.

It further said that the doubling rate of the disease has come down to 13 days..

