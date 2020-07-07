Left Menu
Development News Edition

Miami shuts down restaurant dining again as U.S. coronavirus deaths top 130,000

"From what they told me I did the proper things (to reopen), and now we're at this point," Beltran said. Florida reported another daily record of new cases with 11,000 on Monday, more than any European country in a day at the height of the crisis there.

Reuters | Miami | Updated: 07-07-2020 01:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 01:30 IST
Miami shuts down restaurant dining again as U.S. coronavirus deaths top 130,000
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Miami-Dade, Florida's most populous county, became the latest U.S. coronavirus hotspot to roll back its reopening on Monday, shutting down on-site dining at restaurants, as cases surge nationwide by the tens of thousands and deaths topped 130,000. The emergency order was handed down on Monday by Mayor Carlos Gimenez, the top official in the county that includes Miami and surrounding areas and has some 48,000 COVID-19 cases among its 2.8 million residents.

The move whiplashed restaurateurs, who recently came back to work after an initial weeks-long shutdown was lifted, leaving them frustrated and even more worried about the survival of their businesses. "We're burned out emotionally, we're burned out financially, and we're burned out from the trauma of seeing everything that's happening," said Karina Iglesias, a partner at the popular downtown Miami Spanish restaurants Niu Kitchen and Arson.

Michael Beltran, chef-partner at Ariete Hospitality Group which owns a handful of other popular Miami restaurants including Taurus, was struggling to come to terms with having to tell most of his 80 employees - many of whom were rehired for reopening - that they would again be unemployed. "From what they told me I did the proper things (to reopen), and now we're at this point," Beltran said.

Florida reported another daily record of new cases with 11,000 on Monday, more than any European country in a day at the height of the crisis there. Infections are on the rise in 39 states, according to a Reuters tally, and 16 have posted record daily case counts in July. The country's death toll crossed 130,000 on Monday and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecast that it could reach 160,000 later this month.

The alarming surge in daily new cases, which has been averaging around 50,000, has prompted many local leaders to consider slowing down or rolling back business reopenings to curb infection rates that are already overwhelming hospitals in some areas. "We can tamp down the spread if everyone follows the rules, wears masks and stays at least six feet (2 meters) apart from others," Gimenez said in a statement announcing the emergency order, which also closed ballrooms, banquet facilities, party venues, gyms and fitness centers, and short-term rentals.

Colleges and universities have also been forced to adjust their reopening plans. Harvard University on Monday announced that all undergraduate fall semester classes would be taught remotely and only 40% of the undergraduate student body would be permitted to live on campus. TRUMP'S RESPONSE UNDER SCRUTINY

As U.S. cases approach 3 million - about a quarter of the entire global tally - scrutiny of President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis has intensified. Trump, who has suggested that states ought to reduce COVID-19 testing to cut down on the number of reported cases, said in a speech on Saturday that 99% of U.S. coronavirus cases were "totally harmless," without providing evidence.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat who has repeatedly clashed with Trump over his efforts to tackle the health crisis, accused the Republican president of making up facts and said he was "enabling" the virus if he failed to address the severity of the situation. "Acknowledge to the American people that COVID exists, it is a major problem, it's going to continue until we admit it and each of us stands up to do our part," Cuomo said, directing his comments at the president.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Monday defended Trump, saying the president was not trying to play down the deaths. "But it's really to look statistically to know that whatever risks that you may have or I may have, or my, my children or my grandchildren may have, let's look at that appropriately and I think that's what he's trying to do," Meadows told reporters outside the White House.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

FEATURE-Back to work? Not without a check-in app, immunity passport

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

'Crushing experience' awaits Ghislaine Maxwell at troubled jail

Ghislaine Maxwell was detained on Monday in a troubled U.S. jail in Brooklyn where she will undergo humiliating searches and be denied nearly all possessions, a far cry from the luxury estate where she was arrested as an accused accomplice ...

Brazil shocked by woman held as a slave for years at family mansion

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The discovery of a domestic worker kept as a slave in a mansion in a wealthy part of Sao Paulo for years has shocked Brazil, with labor prosecutors seeking a large R1 mil...

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on strong services sector, hopes of China recovery

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Monday as a rebound in U.S. services industry activity in June and expectations of a revival in Chinas economy boosted optimism, helping investors look past a surge in new coronavirus cases in the United States. ...

U.S. trade groups urge China to increase purchases of U.S. goods, services

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and over 40 trade associations on Monday urged top American and Chinese officials to redouble efforts to implement a Phase 1 trade agreement signed by the worlds two largest economies in January despite pandemic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020