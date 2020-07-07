Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Counties agree to play red-ball and white-ball format in truncated season

British media reported two competitions of four-day and Twenty20 cricket have been under discussion to fill the revised calendar. The agreement by the counties will be passed on to the ECB Board for approval in the coming days after which a new fixture list will be drawn up and announced.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 19:24 IST
Cricket-Counties agree to play red-ball and white-ball format in truncated season

England's 18 counties have agreed to play red-ball and white-ball cricket during this summer's shortened domestic season, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday. A majority vote was reached at a meeting of the First Class County (FCC) chairs after the ECB Board last month gave the go-ahead to start the domestic season on Aug. 1.

The men's County Championship was initially scheduled to begin on April 12, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. British media reported two competitions of four-day and Twenty20 cricket have been under discussion to fill the revised calendar.

The agreement by the counties will be passed on to the ECB Board for approval in the coming days after which a new fixture list will be drawn up and announced. The ECB said the counties face "further medical risk assessments and venue compliance approval" to ensure it is safe for play to resume.

International cricket will return following the COVID-19 stoppage on Wednesday when England host West Indies in the opening match of the three-test series at Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

TPCC president condemns demolition of old secretariat building amidst pandemic

N Uttam Kumar Reddy, president, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee TPCC on Tuesday condemned the Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS government for demolishing the old secretariat building in the midst of a global pandemic crisis. Speaking to m...

Sterling rises to three-week highs on news of Brexit talks dinner

Sterling rose to three-week highs on Tuesday, strengthening almost 1 against the euro, on optimism that British and EU trade negotiators could find common ground at a dinner planned for later in the day.A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris ...

Deepika Padukone 'grateful' as fans celebrate her 50 million Instagram followers

Fans of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday showered love over the 34-year-old actor as her Instagram follower mark surpassed 50 million. Padukone who is among one of the most followed Indian celebrities took to her Instagram storie...

Sport-Aluko wants 30% BAME representation at top levels of UK Sport

Former England soccer international Eniola Aluko has called for an increase in Black, Asian and minority ethnic BAME racial diversity at the top level of UK Sport to 30. The lack of ethnic minority representation in national sports governin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020