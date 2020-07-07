Left Menu
Delhi highest number of active, recovered COVID-19 cases per million followed by Maharashtra: Health Ministry

Delhi has the highest number of active and recovered COVID-19 cases per million population followed by Maharashtra, as per the union health ministry stated on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 21:33 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi has the highest number of active and recovered COVID-19 cases per million population followed by Maharashtra, as per the union health ministry stated on Tuesday. According to the Central Health Ministry, Delhi accounts for the highest 3497.1 recovered cases per million as against 1242.9 active cases per million followed by Maharashtra having 869.5 recovered cases per million as against 661.6 active cases per million.

"In India, the States and UTs with high case load of COVID-19 are turning their focus on early identification and effective clinical management of positive cases to ensure that recovery per million is more than active cases per million. This shows that while the total number of positive cases might be high but the recoveries are fast catching up, thereby keeping the active cases low. This has also ensured that COVID healthcare facilities are not under pressure and are not stretched," stated the Health Ministry. The Central government stated that Tamil Nadu is witnessing 753.0 recovered cases per million as against 529.8 active cases per million. On the other hand, Haryana with 480.9 recovered cases per million as against 140.4 active cases per million.

While Gujarat has 358.3 recovered patients per million as against 115.7 active cases per million, Rajasthan has 217.1 recovered cases per million as against 52.7 active cases per million. Madhya Pradesh has 144.6 recovered cases per million as against 38.6 active cases per million and Odisha has 141.1 recovered cases per million as against 65.3 active cases per million. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has 85.1 recovered cases per million as against 38.8 active cases per million.

India has 315.8 recovered cases per million while the active cases per million in the country is at a 'low level' of 186.3, it read. On Tuesday, India reported 7,19,665 COVID cases and 20,160 deaths so far.

As per the directions from the health ministry, States have increased their testing with the deployment of RT-PCR tests, Rapid Antigen Tests which have helped in early identification of the cases. The ramped up healthcare infrastructure in the states has resulted in distribution of the positive cases in different healthcare facilities including Dedicated COVID Hospitals, COVID Health Care Centres and COVID Care Centres, said the ministry.

This coupled with effective treatment has ensured in keeping the case mortality low. Along with testing, contact tracing and house to house surveys has been intensified especially in the containment zones. States have been specifically advised to ensure that at least 80 per cent of new positive cases have their contacts traced and quarantined within 72 hours of confirmation of the positive case. States have developed several mobile apps to keep track of high risk population including the senior and elderly population, people with comorbidities, pregnant women and children. The involvement of the community, ASHAs and ANMs at the local government has led to effective surveillance in the community, said the health ministry in a statement. (ANI)

