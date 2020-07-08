Oman coronavirus cases exceed 50,000 - Health Ministry

Oman coronavirus cases exceed 50,000 - Health MinistryReuters | Sana'a | Updated: 08-07-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 14:38 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oman exceeded 50,000 on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said.
The country reported another 1,210 new cases of the coronavirus and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, to take its total count to 50,207 cases with 233 deaths.
