Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oman coronavirus cases exceed 50,000 - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Gulf state of Oman exceeded 50,000 on Wednesday, the health ministry said. The country reported 1,210 new cases of the novel coronavirus and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its total count to 50,207 cases with 233 deaths.

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 08-07-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 14:52 IST
Oman coronavirus cases exceed 50,000 - Health Ministry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Gulf state of Oman exceeded 50,000 on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

The country reported 1,210 new cases of the novel coronavirus and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its total count to 50,207 cases with 233 deaths. A week ago, the health minister warned there had been a disturbing surge in infections in the last six weeks and urged people to comply with health measures.

Oman, a country of 4.7 million people, will start a 10-week nationwide survey on Sunday to analyze the spread of the virus, including taking blood samples to detect antibodies. In March, Oman began to introduce lockdowns in certain regions such as Muscat, Dhofar, and Duqm and some tourist towns, but since April it has gradually allowed commercial centers to reopen and lifted the lockdown in the Muscat region, which includes the capital.

Air and land borders remain closed, except for repatriation flights. Saudi Arabia has the highest number of confirmed infections in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, which together have recorded more than 503,000 cases and more than 3,180 deaths.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Slovak government plans fourfold rise in deficit to battle coronavirus

Slovakias government approved on Wednesday a more than fourfold increase in the 2020 budget deficit target, to 11.95 billion euros, to factor in the costs of tackling the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.The target is up from an ori...

Jackson Mthembu welcomes new DG for DPME

The Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has welcomed the new Director-General for the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation DPME, Robert Nkuna.The new DG joins the DPME after serving in the same position in the Department...

Ethiopia's week of unrest sees 239 dead, 3,500 arrested

At least 239 people have been killed and 3,500 arrested in more than a week of unrest in Ethiopia that poses the biggest challenge yet to its Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister. In the Oromia region, the toll includes 215 civilians al...

Double relative program led to government-sponsored mass rape: Campaign for Uyghurs

Amid reports of China violating the basic human rights of Uyghur Muslims, Campaign for Uyghurs have released a Genocide in East Turkistan revealing the crimes being committed upon the ethnic community. The Chinese government sent 1.1 millio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020