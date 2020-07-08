Another nonagenarian woman recovers from COVID-19 in Karnataka
A 96-year-old woman in Chitradurga district has recovered from the coronavirus infection, the second such instance of a nonagenarian in Karnataka getting cured of the disease. Last month, a 99-year-old woman in Bengaluru had fully recovered from COVID-19 and returned home.
According to health officials, 96-year-old Govindamma along with her son, daughter-in-law and grandson was admitted to a hospital with fever and sore throat on June 25. The 27-year-old grandson tested positive for coronavirus followed by his 62-year-old father and 58-year-old mother.
Later, the grandmother too was found positive. All of them were cured and discharged on July 6, the sources said.
Later, Govindamma told reporters that there was nothing to fear about the virus. "All that you need is a strong will power," she said.
Sharing her success story, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar tweeted, "I congratulate Govindamma of Hiriyur in Chitradurga who defeated COVID. She has set an example to the people of Karnataka by her enthusiasm and courage." The minister said one cannot defeat coronavirus with fear and panic.
"Self-confidence and proper treatment is the only way to recover from the infection," he added.
