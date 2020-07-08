Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serbia's president calls for halt of protests amid coronavirus fears

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 08-07-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 19:03 IST
Serbia's president calls for halt of protests amid coronavirus fears

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called on demonstrators to stop attending anti-government protests in order to halt the further spreading of the coronavirus infections.

Vucic's call came a day after police clashed with demonstrators who protested against a planned lockdown over the weekend. Several opposition parties have urged their supporters to protest again on Wednesday afternoon.

"There are no free beds in our hospitals, we will open new hospitals," Vucic said in his address to the nation.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rushdie, Rowling among 150 artists, activists to raise 'illiberalism' concerns

Acclaimed authors such as Salman Rushdie, J K Rowling and Margaret Atwood are among around 150 writers, artists and activists to sign an open letter, warning against the rise of forces of illiberalism impacting free speech. The group, which...

New guidance launched to help people from Punjabi community in UK with alcohol problems

New guidance on setting up a specialist project for people from the Punjabi community in the UK with alcohol problems has been published for the first time. The guide, developed by alcohol, drugs and gambling charity Aquarius, and researche...

W Cape Premier Alan Winde tests positive for COVID-19

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has tested positive for COVID-19 after developing mild flu-like symptoms on Sunday and went to test on Monday. I received a positive test result for COVID-19 this morning, and I am in self-isolation at home f...

Australia deals with virus spike; Serbia erupts in violence

The reimposition of coronavirus lockdown measures in Serbia touched off violent clashes in the capital Belgrade that left at least 60 police and protesters hurt amid renewed warnings that the virus is still gathering pace. Australia grapple...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020