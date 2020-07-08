W Cape Premier Alan Winde tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu
Winde said, however, he was still involved in all meetings to coordinate the province's COVID-19 response.

Winde will also be taking part in the scheduled President’s Coordinating Council meeting on Thursday afternoon and will be chairing the second provincial cabinet meeting of the week on Friday morning. Image Credit: Twitter(@David_Makhura)

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has tested positive for COVID-19 after developing mild flu-like symptoms on Sunday and went to test on Monday.

"I received a positive test result for COVID-19 this morning, and I am in self-isolation at home for 14 days.

"I know I am at a higher risk of developing a more serious illness since I am type 2 diabetic and over 55 years of age," he said, adding that he has been at home since he was sick.

He confirmed that he is only experiencing mild symptoms, which feels like a cold.

"However, given my risk category, I will be carefully monitoring my health to make sure that any change is picked up quickly."

Winde said, however, he was still involved in all meetings to coordinate the province's COVID-19 response.

As of Tuesday, the Western Cape was still the worst-hit province, with 72 156 cases, followed by Gauteng with 71 488.

"The Western Cape has been working around the clock to ready our healthcare system for the increase in cases expected over this time, and we will not let our foot off the pedal. The fight continues," Winde said.

He has also been advised to get in touch with his previous contacts from three days before his first symptoms.

"This is an important responsibility that we must all undertake when we test positive. Close contacts must self-quarantine. This means that you must stay at home and not come into contact with other people," the Premier explained.

He will continue to host his weekly Digital Press Conference and avail himself to answer more questions from members of the press on Thursday, he said.

"I will also use the opportunity to share medical expertise on diabetes as a high-risk category during COVID-19. As I am diabetic, this is something very close to my heart."

Winde will also be taking part in the scheduled President's Coordinating Council meeting on Thursday afternoon and will be chairing the second provincial cabinet meeting of the week on Friday morning.

"My message to the people of the Western Cape at this time is to take COVID-19 seriously. Anyone can get it. So, please keep yourself safe and your loved ones safe."

He has urged people to follow the golden rules at all times, including wearing a cloth mask, cleaning surfaces regularly and washing or sanitising hands.

"And, please be kind, and compassionate at all times."

He has also wished strength and a speedy recovery to those who have also tested positive.

"This is a difficult time for all of you and your families, and I want you to know that the Western Cape government is doing everything it can to make sure we beat this pandemic," Winde said.

Meanwhile, North West Premier Job Mokgoro announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and is effectively in self-isolation.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

