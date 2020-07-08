Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-NASCAR driver Johnson cleared to race after negative COVID-19 tests

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has been cleared to race this weekend at Kentucky Speedway after twice testing negative for COVID-19, NASCAR officials said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 19:42 IST
Motor racing-NASCAR driver Johnson cleared to race after negative COVID-19 tests
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has been cleared to race this weekend at Kentucky Speedway after twice testing negative for COVID-19, NASCAR officials said on Wednesday. Johnson, 44, became the first NASCAR driver to test positive for the coronavirus last Friday, forcing him out of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway at the weekend.

Hendrick Motorsports said Johnson tested negative twice this week – on Monday and Tuesday – and was cleared by his physician Tuesday evening in accordance with NASCAR guidelines. "My family is so grateful for the incredible love and support we've received over the last several days," Johnson said in a team statement http://www.hendrickmotorsports.com/news/articles/106147/jimmie-johnson-cleared-to-return-to-competition.

"I especially want to thank Justin Allgaier for stepping in for me at Indy and being a true pro. I'm excited about getting back to business with my team this weekend." The driver change on Sunday ended Johnson's streak of consecutive Cup Series starts at 663, a span that stretched back to his rookie season in 2002.

Hendrick Motorsports confirmed they had four crew members tested for the coronavirus following Johnson's diagnosis, with all four receiving negative results. Johnson is currently 15th in the driver standings, 46 points above the cutoff for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi cancels registration of stock broker

Capital market regulator Sebi on Wednesday cancelled the registration of a stock broker for indulging in fraudulent trading activities in the scrip of Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd. In its order, Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi sa...

India funded admin and academic block of Shree Mahadev Masta Chaturdev Campus inaugurated in Nepal

The administrative and academic block of Shree Mahadev Masta Chaurdev Campus constructed with the assistance of India was inaugurated in Nepals Mugu district on Monday, according to the Indian embassy. The block was built under the Nepal-Bh...

Some flights from India likely ‘very soon’ for Indians with valid permits: UAE Ambassador

Some flights are likely to be operated from India to the UAE very soon for Indians having valid residency or work permit for the UAE, its Ambassador here Ahmed Al Banna said on Wednesday. India suspended all scheduled international passenge...

Pacers' Brogdon proclaims return from COVID-19 for Florida workouts

Two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus, Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon plans to head to Florida with the team on Thursday. Thanks to everyone whos asked how Im feeling. Im feeling well, and Im ready for Orlando, Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020