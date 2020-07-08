Left Menu
Thane's COVID-19 count crosses 47,000-mark with 1,799 cases

The COVID-19 recovery rate of the district stood at 54.51 per cent and the mortality rate at 2.98 per cent. A senior official of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation in the district tested positive during the day and is presently under treatment, a civic official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-07-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 22:55 IST
With as many as 1,799 people testing coronavirus positive in Maharashtra's Thane on Wednesday, the tally of patients in the district crossed the 47,000-mark, a senior official said. The case count now stood at 47,063, the district official said here.

As the virus claimed 51 more lives, the district's death toll grew to 1,404. The number of patients in Thane and Navi Mumbai cities crossed 10,000 each with 11,705 and 10,351 new cases respectively.

Kalyan topped the list with 471 new cases on Wednesday, followed by Thane city at 410 and Navi Mumbai at 207. Mira Bhayandar and Ulhasnagar townships reported 177 and 172 cases respectively. The COVID-19 recovery rate of the district stood at 54.51 per cent and the mortality rate at 2.98 per cent.

A senior official of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation in the district tested positive during the day and is presently under treatment, a civic official said. A health department employee of the same corporation succumbed to the infection on Wednesday, he added.

The coronavirus positive cases in neighbouring Palghar, a predominantly tribal district, has risen to 8,141 and the death toll to 149, a senior official said..

