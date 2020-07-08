U.S. Farm Bureau chief tests positive for coronavirus, declines White House invitation-spokeswoman

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and has declined an invitation to attend a dinner at the White House on Wednesday evening with Mexico's president, a spokeswoman for the agriculture trade group said.

Duvall is quarantined at his farm in Georgia and is "feeling strong and in good spirits," Farm Bureau spokeswoman Terri Moore said. Duvall traveled only once within Georgia on an official capacity to events in the past two weeks, she said, adding that the hosts of the events and others he had come in contact with were being notified.