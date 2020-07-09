Serbia backpedals from planned weekend lockdown after protests

Left Menu
Serbia on Thursday dropped plans for a weekend lockdown in the capital to curb a new spread of the coronavirus after two days of violent protests against any reimposition of restrictions. A government crisis group tasked with fighting the virus decided instead on a more limited ban on outdoor and indoor public gatherings of more than 10 people to minimize the risk of further infections.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 18:38 IST
Serbia on Thursday dropped plans for a weekend lockdown in the capital to curb a new spread of the coronavirus after two days of violent protests against any reimposition of restrictions.

A government crisis group tasked with fighting the virus decided instead on a more limited ban on outdoor and indoor public gatherings of more than 10 people to minimize the risk of further infections. It also said that working hours at indoor restaurants and cafes would have to end at 9 p.m.

"The lockdown would have been be the most efficient measure...but we decided to take this interim step instead," Prime Minister Ana Brnabic told reporters after the crisis group meeting. She did not rule out weekend lockdowns in the future if the new set of measures fails to yield results, warning that the healthcare system in the capital Belgrade was "about to break up" due to a high number of patients.

President Aleksandar Vucic's announcement earlier this week that a weekend lockdown would be necessary sparked unrest in Belgrade and several other Serbian cities.

