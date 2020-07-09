Doping-IOC sanctions weightlifter Binay after 2012 Games re-test

Left Menu
Turkish weightlifter Mete Binay was disqualified from the 2012 London Olympics after a doping sample he provided at the Games was found to be positive during re-testing, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday. The IOC said the re-testing programme for samples from the London Games would continue until August.

Turkish weightlifter Mete Binay was disqualified from the 2012 London Olympics after a doping sample he provided at the Games was found to be positive during re-testing, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday. The IOC said in a statement that Binay's in-competition test in July 2012 did not result in an adverse analytical finding but reanalysis of his sample returned a positive test for Stanozolol, a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Binay, 35, had finished sixth in the men's 69 kg weightlifting event. More than 60 athletes have had positive results in re-tests of samples taken during the London Olympics conducted by the IOC.

The re-testing program is part of the IOC's efforts to catch cheats by using newer testing methods or by looking for substances that were not known at the time of past Olympics. The IOC said the re-testing programme for samples from the London Games would continue until August.

