Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICMR plans pan-India sero-survey to determine exposure of population to coronavirus

The final results of the sero-survey conducted by the ICMR in May, which focused on infections of mid-April is still under process, Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty in the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 23:54 IST
ICMR plans pan-India sero-survey to determine exposure of population to coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The ICMR on Thursday said a nationwide sero-survey to determine the exposure of the novel coronavirus among the population will be carried out as a follow-up to a similar study conducted in May, the results of which are yet to be released. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will conduct a 'sero-survey' which involves testing of blood serum of people to check for the prevalence of antibodies against coronavirus infection. The final results of the sero-survey conducted by the ICMR in May, which focused on infections of mid-April is still under process, Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty in the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. "The sero-survey that ICMR conducted across the country focused on infections of mid-April and preliminary findings were shared. As you know all such sero-surveillance studies or any other scientific study is subject to peer-review and those inputs are also incorporated. So that process is going on," he told reporters. "We will be in a position to share it once that gets over," he said.

The ICMR had earlier said on the basis of the data compiled from 65 districts out of 83 districts across the country in the first part of the sero-surveillance study, 0.73 per cent of the population surveyed showed evidence of past exposure to SARS-CoV-2. Bhushan further said the findings of the sero-survey, which has been done in Delhi by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as a part of which 22,000 samples were collected from June 27 to July 5 from 11 districts, is being processed.

"In the near future, ICMR is planning a follow up sero-survey pan-India to the earlier sero-survey that they had done for mid-April infections," Bhushan explained. The sero-survey conducted in May had two parts -- estimating the fraction of the general population that has been infected with SARS-CoV-2 and estimating the number of people who have been infected with coronavirus in containment zones of hotspot cities, ICMR officials had earlier said. The IgG antibodies against an infection take around 15 days to develop in the body.

India saw a record single-day surge of 24,879 coronavirus infections, which pushed the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 7,67,296 on Thursday, while the death toll climbed to 21,129 with 487 new fatalities, the Health Ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

ICMR plans pan-India sero-survey to determine exposure of population to coronavirus

The ICMR on Thursday said a nationwide sero-survey to determine the exposure of the novel coronavirus among the population will be carried out as a follow-up to a similar study conducted in May, the results of which are yet to be released. ...

75 Pakistanis stranded in India return home

A batch of 75 Pakistanis, who were stranded in India due to the coronavirus outbreak, has returned home via the Attari-Wagah border, the Pakistan High Commission here said on Thursday. These Pakistanis were stranded due to the lockdown and ...

Mayor helps paint 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio grabbed a roller Thursday to paint Black Lives Matter in front of the namesake Manhattan tower of President Donald Trump, who tweeted last week that the street mural would be a symbol of hate. De Blasio wa...

Greek police use teargas on crowds protesting against demonstration law

Greek police used teargas to disperse demonstrators gathered outside parliament on Thursday to denounce a draft law attempting to regulate street protests in the country.About 10,000 demonstrators rallied outside parliament holding banners ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020