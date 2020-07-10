Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia limits number of citizens returning as virus surges

Australia will halve the number of citizens allowed to return home from overseas each week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as authorities struggle to contain a COVID-19 outbreak in the country's second most populous city.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 10-07-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 10:53 IST
Australia limits number of citizens returning as virus surges
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia will halve the number of citizens allowed to return home from overseas each week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as authorities struggle to contain a COVID-19 outbreak in the country's second most populous city. Since March, Australia has allowed only citizens and permanent residents to enter the country. Once they arrive, they enter a mandatory 14-day quarantine in hotels, which is paid for by state governments.

Morrison said from Monday, Australia will cap the figures at 4,000 people each week, about half the number that have been returning. Those who return will also have to pay for their quarantine stays. "The decision that we took... was to ensure that we could put our focus on the resources needed to do the testing and tracing and not have to have resources diverted to other tasks," Morrison told reporters in Canberra after a meeting of the national cabinet.

Neighbouring New Zealand enacted measures earlier this week to limit the number of citizens returning home to reduce the burden on its overflowing quarantine facilities.

SECOND LOCKDOWN

The flare-up in the city of Melbourne has forced 5 million Australians to stay home for all but essential business, led the rest of Australia's states to ban Victorians from entering, and dealt a blow to Australia's economic recovery. It has also slowed the planned opening of a quarantine-free "travel bubble" with New Zealand, which Morrison said he would be discussing with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern later on Friday.

The announcement of new travel restrictions comes days after Victoria reimposed lockdowns in the state capital, Melbourne. The lockdown will last for six weeks following a surge in coronavirus cases linked to social distancing breaches in hotels where returned travelers were held in quarantine.

On Friday, Victoria reported a single-day jump of 288 new cases. That marked a record for the state and took its active cases to 1,172, which make up most of the active cases in the country. "This is a challenging day. It may get worse before it gets better," state premier Daniel Andrews told reporters.

The state's chief health officer warned there would be a sharp rise in hospitalizations, intensive care cases and deaths in the coming days as a result of the spike in infections. In an effort to control the outbreak, Victoria also became the first state in the country to urge people to wear masks when they leave home.

To ease the pain for businesses in Melbourne forced to shut again and holiday spots hit by cancellations, the Victorian government on Friday said it would provide a further A$534 million ($371 million), on top of A$6 billion already provided. "This is us saying: 'We're here with you all the way through what will be a very traumatic, very distressing and very difficult time for all Victorians,'" state Treasurer Tim Pallas said in a televised media conference.

The state, which makes up about a quarter of Australia's economy, expects unemployment to peak at 11%, up from 6.9% now. Victoria's economy is expected to shrink by 14% and take two to three years to recover, Pallas said. Despite surging numbers of cases in Victoria, the state has relaxed restrictions on most of the 3,000 people who were locked down in nine public-housing towers. One of the nine towers will remain in a hard lockdown for another eight days.

Even with the latest outbreak, Australia has done relatively well in controlling the novel coronavirus so far, with around 9,000 cases and 106 deaths.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

115 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

115 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Friday, the states Health Department said.With this, the total number of cases in Rajasthan stands at 22,678, including 5,043 active cases and 17,140 recoveries.So far, 495 people...

NSNIS Patiala announces relaxation in admission criteria of coaching course

With an effort to ensure larger participation from eminent athletes in the sports coaching courses, the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports NSNIS in Patiala has decided to relax its admission criteria. In a first-time endeavour, 46 e...

Vietnam says 31 million workers impacted by pandemic, risk of rising unemployment

The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted about 31 million workers in Vietnam, with 900,000 out of work and nearly 18 million people receiving less income than before, a government agency said on Friday. If sol...

Katy Perry wears clown nose in new album cover of 'Smile'

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry unveiled the cover art and title of her upcoming album, Smile on Thursday local time. According to People Magazine, the 35-year-old singers fifth album debuts on August 14, with the title track dropping...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020