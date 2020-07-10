Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan nightclub 'hotspots' must follow coronavirus rules to stop spread -govt

"We need to take steps quickly," Nishimura told reporters. Clusters were first found among Kabukicho's many host clubs, where smartly dressed young men entertain women customers over drinks, and then at the female equivalent hostess or "cabaret" clubs.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-07-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 13:11 IST
Japan nightclub 'hotspots' must follow coronavirus rules to stop spread -govt
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Japanese host and hostess clubs must act quickly to ensure they abide by rules to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus after nightlife districts became new hot spots in a resurgence of infections, the economy minister said on Friday. The call from Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, tasked with leading Japan's pandemic response, came as Tokyo reported a record daily high of 243 new infections on Friday.

Infections in the capital have been creeping up since the government lifted a state of emergency about a month ago, with the notorious Kabukicho red-light district becoming a major source of cases. "We need to take steps quickly," Nishimura told reporters.

Clusters were first found among Kabukicho's many host clubs, where smartly dressed young men entertain women customers over drinks, and then at the female equivalent hostess or "cabaret" clubs. Outbreaks have also been found in similar clubs in Ikebukuro's red-light district, as well as in some cafes where women dress up as maids to entertain customers in the Akihabara electronics town.

"Infections are coming out of host and cabaret clubs and it's important to take firm measures there," Nishimura said. "We need to make sure they thoroughly follow guidelines." He did not elaborate on exactly what steps he wants the clubs to take but said he would meet experts and chiefs of the nightlife districts later on Friday to decide on measures.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who will also join the meeting, said the metropolis would step up efforts to educate nightlife workers, including through a new video that will be available on its website next week. At a media briefing, Koike showed a clip of the video in which a young host sits at a night club in one frame asking a doctor in the opposite frame, via video chat, what kind of symptoms young people could expect if they contracted the virus. The questions would be posed in relay form by a number of hosts and hostesses, Koike said.

"In this way, they can pose whatever questions they have directly to a doctor and get easy-to-understand explanations," she said, with questions ranging from how to safely greet customers to where to go to take a PCR test. Tokyo will also provide a service for workers to make enquiries over a messaging app, she said.

Tokyo's jump in cases has accompanied a rise in testing to around 3,000 a day, and Economy Minister Nishimura said authorities needed to be even more aggressive to stamp out the surge. Japan has had about 20,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 980 deaths.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Motors reports 64 pc decline in group global wholesales

Tata Motors on Friday reported a 64 per cent decline in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover JLR to 91,594 in June quarter of the current financial year over year-ago. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial ...

Tata Motors Group global wholesales dip 64 pc at 91,594 in Q1

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in the April to June quarter dropped by 64 per cent to 91,594 units as compared to Q1 FY20. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY21 were at 11,598 uni...

FOREX-Japanese yen gains as virus caution weighs

The dollar paused on Friday as concerns about a surge in coronavirus infections in the United States and elsewhere supported the safe haven Japanese yen, while risk-sensitive currencies lost ground. More than 60,000 new COVID-19 cases were ...

Jessica Simpson bids goodbye to her 30s by sporting 14-year-old jeans

American singer Jessica Simpson who will be ringing in her 40th birthday on Friday local time, commemorated the milestone by trying on some vintage jeans from her twenties. According to People Magazine, the 39-year-old songstress posted on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020