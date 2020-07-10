Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Kazakhstan dismissed as incorrect a warning by China's embassy, which told its citizens to guard against an outbreak of pneumonia that it described as more lethal than the coronavirus. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The premier of Gauteng, South Africa's most populous province, said he had tested positive for COVID-19, as new confirmed infections in the country hit a record daily high. * Morocco extended an emergency decree until Aug. 10 giving local authorities leeway in taking restrictive measures in response to the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 16:08 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a one-day record as weary Americans were told to take new precautions and the pandemic becomes increasingly politicised.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE * Italy is likely extend a state of emergency for the pandemic beyond its current end date of July 31, the prime minister said.

* Quarantine measures for those travelling to Britain from around 70 countries and overseas territories, including France and Italy, no longer apply from Friday. * The British government has decided not to join a European Union coronavirus vaccine scheme because of concerns there could be costly delays in securing the vaccines, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

* Spain's Balearic Islands will make wearing face masks in public compulsory at all times, joining Catalonia in going further than a national directive that mandates their use only when in close proximity to others. AMERICAS

* Bolivian President Jeanine Anez and Venezuelan Socialist Party leader Diosdado Cabello have tested positive for COVID-19. * China's customs authority said it was suspending imports from three shrimp producers in Ecuador after detecting coronavirus in recent shipments.

* The Trump administration will not cut federal education spending but could allow families to use funds elsewhere if their school does not open because of the pandemic, the U.S. education secretary said. * The beaches in Brazil's tourist hot spot of Rio de Janeiro will not reopen officially until there is a vaccine for COVID-19.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Singaporean voters queued in masks to cast their ballots, amid a rise in new infections.

* Australia will halve the number of citizens allowed to return home from overseas each week, prime minister said. * China's aviation regulator said it would suspend Air China flights on the Moscow-Beijing route for one week from July 13 after more than five passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

* Hong Kong's Education Bureau announced the suspension of all schools from Monday after a jump in locally transmitted cases. * Kazakhstan dismissed as incorrect a warning by China's embassy, which told its citizens to guard against an outbreak of pneumonia that it described as more lethal than the coronavirus.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The premier of Gauteng, South Africa's most populous province, said he had tested positive for COVID-19, as new confirmed infections in the country hit a record daily high.

* Morocco extended an emergency decree until Aug. 10 giving local authorities leeway in taking restrictive measures in response to the pandemic. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The World Health Organization (WHO) said it was setting up an independent panel to review its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response by governments. * The WHO also released new guidelines on the transmission of the coronavirus that acknowledge some reports of airborne transmission of the virus, but stopped short of confirming that the virus spreads through the air.

* Five companies developing coronavirus vaccines will testify before a sub-committee of the U.S. House Of Representatives this month. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* World stocks and oil prices were faltering on Friday as record-setting new coronavirus cases in several U.S. states led to worries that more lockdowns may be necessary, making a quick economic recovery unlikely. * International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Gita Gopinath urged governments to shift to "equity-like" support from support focused on loans as the pandemic inflicts long-term damage on companies.

* China's aviation industry sank further into the red, losing 34.25 billion yuan in the second quarter, only slightly narrower than in the first quarter. * German pig prices have fallen sharply as a huge German abattoir remains closed after a coronavirus outbreak, forcing farmers to sell animals at low prices.

(Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Devika Syamnath and Aditya Soni; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Kevin Liffey)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shiv Sena slams Sanjay Nirupam for raising questions over CM Thackeray's new bungalow plot deal

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant slammed Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam for seeking an investigation into the deal for the plot for Maharashtra CM and party chief Uddhav Thackerays new bungalow opposite Matoshree at Kala Nagar in Bandra.I think ...

EU's Michel seeks please-all recovery plan ahead of tense summit

European Council President Charles Michel on Friday sought to offer concessions to countries across the EU in plans for the EUs long-term budget and economic recovery, hoping to bridge differences between national leaders when they meet nex...

IMF urges govts to redirect fiscal policy towards resilient sustainable, inclusive growth

The IMF on Friday urged the governments across the world to redirect their fiscal policy towards a resilient, sustainable and inclusive growth, noting that the countries can truly escape the great lockdown once effective vaccine and therape...

‘The Crown’ to be extended to six seasons

The Crown creator Peter Morgan and streaming platform Netflix have decided to extended the British royal drama to a sixth season that will take the series into the early 2000s. The Crown was originally planned for six seasons, but earlier t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020