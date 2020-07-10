More than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a one-day record as weary Americans were told to take new precautions and the pandemic becomes increasingly politicised.

EUROPE * Italy is likely extend a state of emergency for the pandemic beyond its current end date of July 31, the prime minister said.

* Quarantine measures for those travelling to Britain from around 70 countries and overseas territories, including France and Italy, no longer apply from Friday. * The British government has decided not to join a European Union coronavirus vaccine scheme because of concerns there could be costly delays in securing the vaccines, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

* Spain's Balearic Islands will make wearing face masks in public compulsory at all times, joining Catalonia in going further than a national directive that mandates their use only when in close proximity to others. AMERICAS

* Bolivian President Jeanine Anez and Venezuelan Socialist Party leader Diosdado Cabello have tested positive for COVID-19. * China's customs authority said it was suspending imports from three shrimp producers in Ecuador after detecting coronavirus in recent shipments.

* The Trump administration will not cut federal education spending but could allow families to use funds elsewhere if their school does not open because of the pandemic, the U.S. education secretary said. * The beaches in Brazil's tourist hot spot of Rio de Janeiro will not reopen officially until there is a vaccine for COVID-19.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Singaporean voters queued in masks to cast their ballots, amid a rise in new infections.

* Australia will halve the number of citizens allowed to return home from overseas each week, prime minister said. * China's aviation regulator said it would suspend Air China flights on the Moscow-Beijing route for one week from July 13 after more than five passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

* Hong Kong's Education Bureau announced the suspension of all schools from Monday after a jump in locally transmitted cases. * Kazakhstan dismissed as incorrect a warning by China's embassy, which told its citizens to guard against an outbreak of pneumonia that it described as more lethal than the coronavirus.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The premier of Gauteng, South Africa's most populous province, said he had tested positive for COVID-19, as new confirmed infections in the country hit a record daily high.

* Morocco extended an emergency decree until Aug. 10 giving local authorities leeway in taking restrictive measures in response to the pandemic. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The World Health Organization (WHO) said it was setting up an independent panel to review its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response by governments. * The WHO also released new guidelines on the transmission of the coronavirus that acknowledge some reports of airborne transmission of the virus, but stopped short of confirming that the virus spreads through the air.

* Five companies developing coronavirus vaccines will testify before a sub-committee of the U.S. House Of Representatives this month. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* World stocks and oil prices were faltering on Friday as record-setting new coronavirus cases in several U.S. states led to worries that more lockdowns may be necessary, making a quick economic recovery unlikely. * International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Gita Gopinath urged governments to shift to "equity-like" support from support focused on loans as the pandemic inflicts long-term damage on companies.

* China's aviation industry sank further into the red, losing 34.25 billion yuan in the second quarter, only slightly narrower than in the first quarter. * German pig prices have fallen sharply as a huge German abattoir remains closed after a coronavirus outbreak, forcing farmers to sell animals at low prices.

