Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fauci says likely some degree of aerosol transmission of new coronavirus

The new coronavirus is likely spreading through the air to some degree, the top U.S. infectious disease official said on Friday, one day after the World Health Organization urged further studies on the ways the virus is transmitted. "Still some question about aerosol but likely some degree of aerosol," Anthony Fauci, the head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said by video during a panel session at a COVID-19 conference organized by the International AIDS Society.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 10-07-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 21:19 IST
Fauci says likely some degree of aerosol transmission of new coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The new coronavirus is likely spreading through the air to some degree, the top U.S. infectious disease official said on Friday, one day after the World Health Organization urged further studies on the ways the virus is transmitted.

"Still some question about aerosol but likely some degree of aerosol," Anthony Fauci, the head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said by video during a panel session at a COVID-19 conference organized by the International AIDS Society. Fauci on Thursday had said it was a "reasonable assumption" that airborne transmission was occurring even though there was not a lot of solid evidence behind it. The WHO urged more studies on the issue.

The number of cases in the United States has surged to more than 3 million as states that quickly reopened bars and restaurants have reported sharp increases. Fauci said that to battle the global virus, there needed to be multiple vaccine candidates. Vaccine makers are aiming to have hundreds of millions of doses ready for early next year and as many as 1 billion in some cases, he said.

"The companies that we are dealing with are already in discussions to start gearing up to make hundreds of millions of doses and a couple of the companies are promising that they would have a billion doses within a year or so after," Fauci said. The United States has poured billions of dollars into vaccine efforts at Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax and AstraZeneca. J&J has said it is aiming for 1 billion doses. Pfizer and BioNTech are also pursuing a vaccine and have said they aim to have 1.2 billion doses by the end of 2021.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong police search pollster's office days after new law introduced

Hong Kong police searched the office of an independent political pollster on Friday, 10 days after Beijing imposed sweeping national security legislation that has sent a chill across the former British colony.Robert Chung told Reuters autho...

Ashram owner arrested for sexually harassing children in UP

The owner of an ashram in Shukartal here was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing four children and forcing them and others to work as labourers, police said on Friday. Swami Bhakti Bhushan Govind Maharaj was arrested when he was tryin...

Irdai permits modification of group insurance policies

Regulator Irdai on Friday permitted life insurers to modify the terms of Group Credit Life Master Policies of entities who have availed moratorium on repayment of loans announced by the Reserve Bank in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The lif...

Cos scored better on governance compared to environment, social factors: Report

Companies have largely fared well on disclosures related to policy and governance compared to environment and social factors, according to an analysis of 50 listed companies on the basis of ESG practices. The report titled ESG Environment, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020