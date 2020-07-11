UP's Gorakhpur reports 636 fresh COVID-19 cases

Eighty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 here on Saturday, taking the number of infections to 636, an official said. Chief Medical Officer Srikant Tiwari said 63 of the fresh cases were reported in rural areas and 25 in urban Gorakhpur.

He said people aged below 60 years of age account for 90 per cent of the total cases. A senior scientist of the Regional Medical Research Institute (RMRC) is among those found positive for the virus. The disease has claimed 17 lives in the district, the chief medical officer said.