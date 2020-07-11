Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19
Iconic Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19 and been moved to a hospital, the actor said in a tweet late on Saturday.
"I have tested COVID positive ... shifted to the hospital ... hospital informing authorities ... family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," the 77-year-old actor said in the tweet https://bit.ly/38UkPWQ.
