Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

Iconic Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19 and been moved to hospital, the actor said in a tweet late on Saturday. "I have tested COVID positive ... shifted to hospital ... hospital informing authorities ... family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," the 77-year-old actor said in the tweet https://bit.ly/38UkPWQ.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 23:22 IST
Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

Iconic Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19 and been moved to a hospital, the actor said in a tweet late on Saturday.

"I have tested COVID positive ... shifted to the hospital ... hospital informing authorities ... family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," the 77-year-old actor said in the tweet https://bit.ly/38UkPWQ.

