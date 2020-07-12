Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Health News Summary

The state of Victoria logged 216 new cases, down from a record 288 the previous day but still one of the biggest daily increases of any part of the country.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2020 02:31 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 02:31 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. India's Biocon secures approval to use drug on coronavirus patients

India's Biocon Ltd has received regulatory approval for its drug Itolizumab to be used on coronavirus infected patients suffering from moderate to severe respiratory distress, the biopharmaceutical company said in a statement on Saturday. The drug, which is also used to cure the skin disease psoriasis, was cleared by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for usage in India. U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500

The United States reported at least 62,500 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a record daily increase for a third day in a row, according to a Reuters tally. Seven states reported record increases in cases on Friday: Alaska, Georgia, Louisiana, Montana, Ohio, Utah and Wisconsin. Bill Gates calls for COVID-19 meds to go to people who need them, not 'highest bidder'

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates called for COVID-19 drugs and an eventual vaccine to be made available to countries and people that need them most, not to the "highest bidder," saying relying on market forces would prolong the deadly pandemic. "If we just let drugs and vaccines go to the highest bidder, instead of to the people and the places where they are most needed, we'll have a longer, more unjust, deadlier pandemic," Gates, a founder of Microsoft, said in a video released on Saturday during a virtual COVID-19 conference organized by the International AIDS Society. Indonesia reports 1,671 new coronavirus cases - Health Ministry official

Indonesia reported 1,671 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total count to 74,018, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto told a televised news briefing. Fatalities from the virus rose by 66 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 3,535, he said, while 34,719 people have recovered. Lebanon records new coronavirus infection high

Lebanon's number of new coronavirus infections increased for a third consecutive day to a record 86, the government said on Saturday. Lebanon has recorded 2,168 infections and 36 deaths since February. UK deaths from confirmed COVID-19 cases rise by 148 to 44,798

The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 44,798, up 148 on the previous day, the government said on Saturday. As Disney World prepares to reopen, Florida posts another daily surge in COVID-19 cases

Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases, while Walt Disney Co. prepared to reopen its flagship theme park in Orlando to the chagrin of some employees. Florida recorded 11,433 new coronavirus cases, the state health department said, more evidence that the virus is still spreading largely unchecked throughout parts of the country. Australia's Victoria state logs another day of high coronavirus infections

Australia's second most-populous state reported one of its highest daily increases in coronavirus infections on Saturday and warned the numbers would get worse before they got better as its capital city began its first weekend of a six-week lockdown. The state of Victoria logged 216 new cases, down from a record 288 the previous day but still one of the biggest daily increases of any part of the country. China's CanSino in talks for COVID vaccine Phase III trial overseas

Chinese vaccine developer CanSino Biologics is in talks with Russia, Brazil, Chile and Saudi Arabia to launch a Phase III trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, its co-founder said on Saturday. China's success in driving down COVID-19 infections has made it harder to conduct large-scale vaccine trials, and so far only a few countries have agreed to work with it. Croatia makes face masks compulsory in public indoor spaces

Croatia said on Saturday that wearing face masks will be obligatory in most closed public spaces from next week as the number of COVID-19 cases keeps rising. The number of new infections reached 140 on Saturday, the highest recorded so far in a single day. Most cases are in the capital Zagreb and in east of the country.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Reliance closes deal with 4 investors, gets Rs 30,062 cr

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indians' DeShields returns from COVID-19 absence

Delino DeShields Jr. worked out with the Cleveland Indians on Saturday after being away from the team due to testing positive for the coronavirus. The Indians revealed on July 3 -- with DeShields permission -- that the 27-outfielder was in ...

Firefighter dies in forest blaze in central Portugal

A firefighter died and three others were injured on Saturday in a forest fire in central Portugal, government officials said, the first reported fatality from a wildfire in the country this year. The firefighter who was killed in Serra da L...

Soccer-Cadiz promotion party punctured after mass gathering outside stadium

Cadiz missed out on a chance to secure promotion to La Liga on Saturday as they lost 1-0 at home to Fuenlabrada, after fans defied social distancing guidelines by gathering en masse outside the stadium before kickoff. Cadiz only needed a dr...

Mandatory masks, Mickey at a distance as Walt Disney World reopens

Mickey waved from a distance and visitors wore colourful face masks with mouse ears on Saturday as Floridas Walt Disney World opened to the public for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state. Walt Disney...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020