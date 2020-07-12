Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico set to surpass Italy's coronavirus tally as death toll nears 35,000

Mexico's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic is poised to overtake Italy's and shoot above 35,000 on Sunday, with the Latin American nation set to post the world's fourth highest deaths total, according to Reuters data.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 12-07-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 23:07 IST
Mexico set to surpass Italy's coronavirus tally as death toll nears 35,000
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mexico's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic is poised to overtake Italy's and shoot above 35,000 on Sunday, with the Latin American nation set to post the world's fourth highest deaths total, according to Reuters data. Mexico on Saturday recorded 539 additional fatalities to bring its coronavirus toll to 34,730, with 295,268 confirmed cases. Italy has recorded 34,945 deaths and 242,827 cases.

While Italy appears to have tamed the virus, the pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down in Mexico, where the government has faced criticism for reopening its economy too soon. Mexican authorities have gradually raised the projections of total fatalities and as recently as June forecast up to 35,000 deaths through October. In early May, the estimate was 6,000.

The coronavirus death toll per million residents in Mexico, whose population numbers about 120 million, is the 16th highest in the world, according to data by research firm Statista. But Mexican officials say the true toll is likely much higher due to limited testing. A Reuters analysis of funeral home data in May indicated a toll more than double the reported figures.

Hugo Lopez-Gatell, Mexico's deputy health minister and coronavirus czar, this week said the virus was "slowing down". But several former officials have criticized President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's administration for its handling of the epidemic.

Former health minister Salomon Chertorivski earlier this week said the government had reopened the economy before globally-established criteria for doing so were met. "There are three fundamental variables: a reduction in the last 14 days in the numbers of contagions, reduction in recent days in the number of deaths, and reduction in the number of hospitalized people," Chertorivski told Mexican newspaper Reforma.

"None of those three parameters were achieved."

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Firefighters battle blaze on navy ship at San Diego base

San Diego firefighters were responding to a blaze aboard the military ship USS Bonhomme Richard after an explosion caused at least one injury, the San Diego Fire Rescue Department said on Sunday. Video footage of the scene showed several fi...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:23 PM EDT on Sunday, July 12

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 223 PM ET on Sunday - - - -AUTO RACING Coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series at Kentucky AUTORACING-NASCAR-KENTUCKY, Field Level Media- - - - GOLFCoverage of final-round play of the PGA Tour -- Workday Charity Op...

Actor Divvya Chouksey dead

Actor-singer Divvya Chouksey passed away on Sunday after a year-and-a half long battle with cancer. She was 28. According to director Monjoy Mukerji, who worked with the actor in her debut Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara in 2016, Divvya breathed her...

U.S. prison employee preparing for executions tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member involved in the preparation of the first executions of U.S. federal prisoners in 17 years has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Bureau of Prisons said on Sunday. In a court filing, the bureau said the employee ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020