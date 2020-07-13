Private hospitals empanelled with CGHS asked to charge fixed rates of Delhi till states prescribe new rates

Private hospitals empanelled under the Central Government Health Scheme will charge from beneficiaries the rates prescribed by the Delhi government for COVID-19 treatment till their states fix its own charges. An office memorandum issued by the CGHS director said the rates for treatment of COVID-19 in private-empanelled hospitals for CGHS beneficiaries shall be as per the package rate prescribed by the state government concerned.

"In case, no such rate has been prescribed by the state government in any CGHS city, the rates prescribed by the government of NCT Delhi, shall be applicable till rates are notified by the concerned state government," the memorandum dated July 10 read. The Delhi government last month issued an order fixing the cost of a COVID-19 isolation bed in any private hospital in the range of Rs 8,000-10,000 and an ICU bed with ventilator at Rs 15,000-18,000 per day.

According to the memorandum, the Health Ministry received representations regarding clarifications and guidelines on rates applicable for treatment at private healthcare organisations empanelled under the CGHS, following which the matter was reviewed. For non-COVID-related treatment in private hospitals empanelled under the scheme, the normal CGHS package rate shall be admissible, the memorandum stated.

The COVID-19 test shall be permitted as per the ICMR guidelines and the CGHS rate shall be as per the rates fixed by state governments or actual, whichever may be less. "If the state government has not notified such rates, the rates prescribed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) are applicable till rates are notified by state government," it said. PTI PLB HMB