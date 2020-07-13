Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's ambitious plan to help small businesses does little to save them

Businesses from textiles to sports goods and furniture are shuttered or working at a bare minimum, and cows roam streets that would be normally packed with workers and vehicles. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme to help small businesses back on their feet through $40 billion of government-guaranteed loans is too little and may not be enough to save the many companies that form the backbone of India's economy, nearly three dozen entrepreneuers Reuters spoke to across the country said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 18:00 IST
India's ambitious plan to help small businesses does little to save them

India re-opened for business in June after months of lockdown but for thousands of small entrepreneurs in the town of Meerut, near Delhi, the blow has been devastating. Businesses from textiles to sports goods and furniture are shuttered or working at a bare minimum, and cows roam streets that would be normally packed with workers and vehicles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme to help small businesses back on their feet through $40 billion of government-guaranteed loans is too little and may not be enough to save the many companies that form the backbone of India's economy, nearly three dozen entrepreneuers Reuters spoke to across the country said. Some said their business was so hamstrung by the pandemic that taking on new debt made little sense. They would rather the government had helped them by cutting the goods and service tax or waive off the interest on loans.

Others said that despite Modi's promise to open up the credit lines, it was not easy convincing bankers to lend because of the death throes their businesses were in. Ashok, whose near 10 million rupees ($133,000) annual turnover company based in Meerut made steel furniture for hotels and schools, said he had fired eight of his 10 workers and was thinking of shutting down the operation.

"It would be better for me to close the unit than to run from pillar to post to get a loan," said Ashok, who did not want to give his full name. He said his banker told him his creditworthiness is low as his business is struggling.

The Finance Ministry, which has made the loan support scheme the centerpiece of the rescue effort, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the problems faced by businesmen. Small businesses that account for nearly one-quarter of India’s $2.9 trillion economy and employ more than 500 million workers are the worst affected by the pandemic.

Nearly 35% of the 650 million small businesses across the country could shut down soon in the absence of government support, the Consortium of Indian Associations said in a letter to Modi's office seen by Reuters. DOLE OUT LOANS

Bankers said there is government pressure to dole out loans, but businesses are not coming forward as demand remains tepid. Till now, lenders have paid out 561 billion rupees, barely 19% of the sum earmarked, and approved loans worth 1,145 billion rupees since the third week of May, according to government data.

Businesses say that the lenders are either asking for increased paperwork or the ones in desperate needs are being deemed ineligible. "I was asked to provide a collateral and also buy an insurance for getting this loan whereas it is supposed to be collateral free," said an entrepreneur in Modi's home state of Gujarat.

But two bankers said that securing money from the government even in a fully-backed sovereign guarantee scheme is not easy. "The experience is unpleasant," said the former corporate head of a state-owned bank.

"You lend to most of these businesses only because government has directed but when it comes to getting back the money, one has to spend considerable resources and time which makes little sense," he added. Businesses have been pushed to the wall as their suppliers have not paid and orders have trickled to zero while fixed costs including electricity, wages, installments for earlier bank loans have drained their funds.

"We have not got a single rupee relief from the government," said Sanjeev Rastogi, a garment manufacturer in Meerut who is running his factories at 25% of the production capacity. Rastogi has incurred a loss of 3.5 million rupees in the last two months and believes he may have to close down his business in the next three months.

About 25% small factories out of over 10,000 textile units in Meerut could shut down and default on bank loans in the next few months, said Anurag Agarwal, chairman of the Meerut chapter of Indian Industry Association. Rastogi is making last ditch efforts to remain in business.

"Otherwise, I will sell the factory at any price to save some money for my retirement." ($1 = 75.26 rupees)

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

The industrial production of a coronavirus vaccine in Russia can be expected in the fall at the earliest, albeit forecasting a definite time frame is still premature, Sputnik has learned from Mikhail Schelkanov, the head of the microbe ecol...

Vietnam now has 16 people positive for SARS-CoV-2

Vietnam had only 16 people positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 by 6 pm on July 13, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. The country recorded no new cases of COVID-19 in the last 12 hour...

More gin Ma'am? British royals offer palace tipple for sale

Britains royal family has begun selling dry gin infused with lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves collected from Queen Elizabeth IIs gardens at Buckingham Palace.The small batch gin is on offer for 40 pounds 50 a bottle from...

Poet Varavara Rao moves HC for bail in Elgar Parishad case

Poet and activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, on Monday approached the Bombay High Court seeking temporary bail owing to his deteriorating medical condition and the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. The 80-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020