Kazakhstan to extend coronavirus lockdown by two weeks

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 13-07-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 18:41 IST
Kazakhstan to extend coronavirus lockdown by two weeks

Kazakhstan will extend its second coronavirus lockdown by two weeks, until the end of July, and will once again offer financial aid to those who have lost their source of income, president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday.

"There are first signs now that the situation is beginning to improve," he said in a tweet. "The next two weeks are important for the full stabilization of the situation."

