FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Germany can prevent a second wave of the coronavirus in the autumn if people stay vigilant, particularly during the summer vacation season, health minister said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 20:02 IST
Global coronavirus infections passed 13 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease which has killed more than half a million people in seven months.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE * First results of a study on antibodies against COVID-19 among German blood donors has shown a low immunity and suggests most Germans have not had contact with the virus.

* Germany can prevent a second wave of the coronavirus in the autumn if people stay vigilant, particularly during the summer vacation season, health minister said. * A judge barred Catalan authorities from enforcing a stricter lockdown in the city of Lleida and seven other towns as coronavirus cases rose, saying the regional government had exceeded its powers.

AMERICAS * Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases in 24 hours on Sunday, as the Trump administration renewed its push for schools to reopen and anti-mask protests were planned in Michigan and Missouri.

* Deaths in Mexico from the pandemic rose above 35,000 on Sunday, with the Latin American country overtaking Italy for the world's fourth-highest death total, according to Reuters data. * Argentina exceeded 100,000 cases on Sunday despite a strict quarantine imposed on the capital Buenos Aires and its surroundings.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Hong Kong will tighten social distancing measures again from Wednesday amid growing worries about a third wave of infections.

* Kazakhstan will extend its second lockdown by two weeks until the end of July, and will once again offer financial aid to those who have lost their source of income. * President Joko Widodo said the coronavirus outbreak in Indonesia is expected to peak in August or September, two to three months later than earlier projected.

* The Philippines reported Southeast Asia's biggest daily jump in COVID-19 deaths and warned of more fatalities ahead. * Armenia had extended until Aug. 12 a state of emergency as the number of daily infections has yet to start declining.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Bahrain will add $470 million in emergency spending to its 2020 state budget.

* A Lebanese waste management company is quarantining some 133 Syrian workers who tested positive, as Lebanon recorded a new daily high for infections. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE said two of their experimental coronavirus vaccines received 'fast track' designation from the U.S. health agency. * Lonza Group said that China's Junshi Biosciences is using the Swiss contract drug manufacturer's technology to help produce a neutralizing antibody against COVID-19.

* One in three South Korean patients seriously ill with COVID-19 showed an improvement in their condition after being given Gilead Sciences' antiviral remdesivir. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* World equity benchmarks hit a five-month peak and perceived safe-havens such as the dollar and U.S. government bonds dipped on Monday as investors turned to second-quarter earnings for signs that corporate profits will recover. * The German economy is rebounding from a pandemic-induced slump after hitting bottom last month, the Bundesbank's real-time indicator showed.

* The number of people claiming temporary COVID-19 jobless payments in Ireland fell by its largest weekly amount to 345,600 from 412,900, government data showed. * Turkish industrial production shrank 19.9% year-on-year in May, as measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus continued to drive a sharp economic downturn.

(Compiled by Anita Kobylinska and Anna Rzhevkina; Editing by Nick Macfie and Tomasz Janowski)

