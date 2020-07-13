Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 crisis highlights value of universal health coverage: Ramaphosa

The President noted that the health of women has been adversely impacted through the reallocation of resources, particularly in sexual and reproductive health services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 20:36 IST
COVID-19 crisis highlights value of universal health coverage: Ramaphosa
“Fighting this global pandemic requires us all to work together in collaboration with the United Nations as a united force. Indeed we are stronger together,” President Ramaphosa said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the global COVID-19 pandemic crisis has starkly highlighted the value of universal health coverage in responding to health emergencies, and the need for robust health systems to save lives.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the United Nations Secretary General's Independent Accountability Panel 2020 Report on Monday, President Ramaphosa reiterated that the pandemic is placing an additional burden on already constrained health care systems.

He said South Africa fully supports the efforts of the World Health Organisation (WHO), to ensure there is universal health coverage across the world.

"The reality that we must now confront is that the response to the COVID-19 crisis has required countries to reprioritise the allocation of their resources by diverting crucial technical and financial resources from other critical areas," President Ramaphosa said.

Themed, "From Page to Action: Accountability for the Furthest Left Behind during COVID-19 and Beyond", the report brings attention to data and accountability for the rights of women, children and adolescents health, through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The President noted that the health of women has been adversely impacted through the reallocation of resources, particularly in sexual and reproductive health services.

"There is a real danger that this will contribute to a rise in maternal and new-born mortality, increased unmet need for contraception and an increased number of unsafe abortions, and sexually transmitted infections," President Ramaphosa warned.

Reproductive health services crucial for a thriving society

President Ramaphosa added that South Africa believes sexual and reproductive health services are crucial for a thriving society, including access to maternal health care and interventions related to gender-based violence.

"As countries of the world, we must ensure this pandemic does not worsen existing inequalities in society or impede the realisation of the rights of women and girls. We must ensure that our response enables young people in particular to shape the world that will emerge from this crisis.

"It is significant that 65 out of the 169 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets refer to young people explicitly or implicitly, with a focus on their empowerment, participation and well-being. It is our desire that developing countries should have equitable access to safe and effective medicines and new health technologies," the President said.

Collaboration on knowledge development

The President also called on the global community to undertake the actions that are urgently needed to ensure collaboration on the development of knowledge, intellectual property and data for existing and new therapeutics, vaccines and diagnostics for COVID-19.

He further commended governments around the world for their collaborative efforts towards advancing SDG 3, on ensuring health and well-being for all.

This includes a bold commitment to end HIV and AIDS, Tuberculosis, malaria and other communicable diseases by 2030.

"Fighting this global pandemic requires us all to work together in collaboration with the United Nations as a united force. Indeed we are stronger together," President Ramaphosa said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

China hits back; sanctions top US officials, politicians in response to Xinjiang ban

China on Monday imposed visa restrictions on three Republican politicians and one ambassador in the latest tit-for-tat response to the Trump administrations move to sanction several top Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses targ...

UN: Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger

The United Nations says the ranks of the worlds hungry grew by 10 million last year and warns that the coronavirus pandemic could push as many as 130 million more people into chronic hunger this year. The grim assessment was contained in th...

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. . DEL96 RJ-5THLD CONG Cong MLAs holed up in Jaipur hotel, doors still open for Pilot JaipurNew Delhi Congress MLAs were holed up Monday in a resort near Jaipur after a l...

Bengal MLA found hanging, incident sets off a political storm

A West Bengal MLA was found dead under mysterious circumstances near his home in North Dinajpur district on Monday, an incident his family and the BJP claimed was a cold-blooded murder, and blamed the ruling TMC for it. The body of Debendra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020