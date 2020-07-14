Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Adios! Perth skipper Castro chooses camping over Glory

Perth Glory captain and star midfielder Diego Castro has opted out of the remainder of the A-League season, citing an "unacceptable health risk" as Australia battles fresh outbreaks of COVID-19, and gone touring in a campervan with his family.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 14-07-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 13:09 IST
Soccer-Adios! Perth skipper Castro chooses camping over Glory
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Perth Glory captain and star midfielder Diego Castro have opted out of the remainder of the A-League season, citing an "unacceptable health risk" as Australia battles fresh outbreaks of COVID-19, and go touring in a campervan with his family. The 38-year-old Spaniard declined to join his teammates in a New South Wales hub ahead of Friday's restart of the A-League which was shut down in March, the Glory said on Tuesday.

A-League broadcaster Fox Sports reported that Castro was touring Western Australia state in a campervan with his family and had not been in contact with the club for some time. "The Glory skipper informed the club that he viewed his participation to be an unacceptable health risk for him and/or his family," the Tony Popovic-coached Glory said in a statement.

The loss of playmaker Castro, who won the Johnny Warren Medal as the league's best player in 2015/16, is a huge blow for Glory, who sit fifth in the league with six regular-season matches before the playoffs. They had already lost two defenders in Swiss international Gregory Wuthrich and Korean Kim Soo-Beom who returned home during the league's shutdown and have not returned.

"Obviously we're very disappointed to have lost a player and leader of Diego's quality," said Glory Football Director Jacob Burns. Castro is hardly alone in opting out of the A-League, with Western United midfielder Panagiotis Kone, a former Greece international, heading home to Europe with a year left on his contract.

Melbourne City confirmed on Tuesday that Spanish forward Markel Susaeta had also left the club to return home to Spain to be with his family. The A-League relocated three Melbourne clubs out of the southern state of Victoria to neighbouring NSW over the weekend after an outbreak of COVID-19 in the southern city.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung: 6G earliest commercialization could be as early as 2028

Releasing a White Paper on the next generation communication system i.e. 6G, Samsung on Tuesday said the company expects the completion of the 6G standard, and its earliest commercialization date as early as 2028, while mass commercializati...

Is The Sims 5 in production? Know what Andrew Wilson talks on imminent video game

Little has been revealed about The Sims 5, but the video game enthusiasts are passionately waiting for its release. Albeit nothing official has been confirmed yet on The Sims 5s release, still there is a ray of hope that a new title is unde...

'30 days of losing you, lifetime of loving you': Rhea Chakraborty pens down note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Going down the memory lane, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs close friend and actor Rhea Chakraborty recalled her memories with the departed actor as Rajputs untimely demise completed one month on Tuesday. This marks the Jalebi ac...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks falter on growth concerns as coronavirus cases rise

Emerging markets stocks fell on Tuesday after COVID-19 cases continued to rise globally and economic growth forecasts were cut further, with currencies taking a hit from a firmer dollar as U.S.-China tensions flared.Global coronavirus cases...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020