Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hotels offer rooms to house asymptomatic COVID-19 patients

The hotels have put forward a proposal to the hospitals about offering 200 rooms which will house asymptomatic coronavirus patients. A meeting was held between the associations of the hospitals and hotels and a process is on to iron out the final details.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-07-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 18:23 IST
Hotels offer rooms to house asymptomatic COVID-19 patients

Some budget hotels in the metropolis have proposed to act as satellite centres for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients to meet the demand for beds in overburdened hospitals and at the same time tide over dwindling footfalls in their properties due to the pandemic, an umbrella body for hotels said. The hotels have put forward a proposal to the hospitals about offering 200 rooms which will house asymptomatic coronavirus patients.

A meeting was held between the associations of the hospitals and hotels and a process is on to iron out the final details. "Some mid-category hotels have offered around 200 rooms initially for coronavirus positive but asymptomatic patients of city hospitals. Details are being worked out and a final deal may be signed in the next couple of days, The Hotel and Restaurants Association of Eastern India (HRAEI) secretary Sudesh Poddar told PTI.

Several hospitals, including AMRI, Belle Vue Clinic, Medica, Fortis and Apollo have evinced interest in the hotel- hospital tie-up foreseeing a rise in the number of COVID-19 patients amid a spurt in coronavirus cases. In the recent past, 65 city hotels had offered 2,600 rooms to quarantine people returning from abroad. But, the utilization data is not available.

The Associations of Hospitals in Eastern India (AHEI) president Rupak Barua told PTI, "Hotel-hospital tie-up is the only solution and the state government is also very supportive of the idea. Going by the trend, the ongoing initiative by several private and government hospitals to increase beds for COVID-19 patients will not be adequate. "The tie-up will get going within this week. A private hospital has already begun the process. All major hospitals are keen. Patients will be admitted to hospitals as per normal protocol and then shifted to hotels. Nurses will visit them and senior consultants will be monitoring their condition through video calls." However, the hotels and hospitals need to define the roles, responsibilities and liabilities of each other, the HRAEI said.

The hotels also want a clarity about their role in case of death of any patient due to other ailments in course of their stay in the hotel. So far, there is no clarity about medical insurance for patients staying in hotels.

Barua said, permission of the state government will be sought after finalising the arrangement with the hotels..

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's NNPC fired 850 workers, many from refineries, oil union says

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC has fired 850 workers, many of them from refineries, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, an oil union said on Tuesday. The workers are both skilled and unskilled contractors, including technicia...

U.S. says it executes Daniel Lee, first federal execution in 17 years

The U.S. government on Tuesday carried out its first execution in 17 years, putting to death convicted murderer Daniel Lee after the Supreme Court cleared the way overnight, a U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman said.Lee was pronounced dead ...

Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews not returning as 'Dancing With the Stars' hosts

When the dance reality TV show Dancing with the Stars returns with its 29th season, it will be without two of its staples --- Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, the hosts of the show. According to Fox News, the 65-year-old game show host, Berge...

White House virus task force member says 'none of us lie'

A top member of the White House coronavirus task force said Tuesday that none of us lie to the public, an accusation President Donald Trump had retweeted, and that while kids need to be back in school as Trump insists, we have to get the vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020