Left Menu
Development News Edition

Human clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine initiated in India: ICMR

Since India is one of the largest vaccine producers in the world, it is the country's "moral responsibility" to fast-track vaccine development process to break the chain of coronavirus transmission, ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said referring to the two vaccine candidates developed indigenously. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has permitted two vaccines -- one developed by Bharat Biotech International Limited in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and another one by Zydas Cadila Healthcare Ltd to go in for the first and second phase of human clinical trials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 20:32 IST
Human clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine initiated in India: ICMR
A recent letter by Bhargava envisaging the launch of a COVID-19 vaccine by August 15 had created quite a flutter with many experts stating such a timeline may not be realistic. Image Credit: ANI

Human clinical trials for a vaccine for COVID-19 has been initiated in the country with approximately 1,000 volunteers participating in the exercise for each of the two indigenously developed vaccine candidates, the ICMR said on Tuesday. Since India is one of the largest vaccine producers in the world, it is the country's "moral responsibility" to fast-track vaccine development process to break the chain of coronavirus transmission, ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava said referring to the two vaccine candidates developed indigenously.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has permitted two vaccines -- one developed by Bharat Biotech International Limited in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and another one by Zydas Cadila Healthcare Ltd to go in for the first and second phase of human clinical trials. There are two Indian vaccine candidates that have undergone successful toxicity studies in rats, mice and rabbits and these data was submitted to the DCGI, following which both got clearance to start an early phase human trials earlier this month, Bhargava said at a press briefing.

"Two indigenous Indian candidate vaccines have got clearance to start early phase human trials this month. "They have got their sites ready and are doing the clinical study on approximately 1,000 human volunteers each at different sites. They are trying to do early clinical testing for these two indigenous vaccine candidates," Bhargava said. "... it is a moral duty to develop them as fast as possible because more than half a million people have succumbed to the disease across the world. So, fast-tracking these vaccine becomes very important," he said.

A recent letter by Bhargava envisaging the launch of a COVID-19 vaccine by August 15 had created quite a flutter with many experts stating such a timeline may not be realistic. Bhargava stated that India is considered as the "pharmacy of the world", saying 60 per cent of the drugs utilised in the US are of Indian origin. "The important fact that is not known is that 60 per cent of the vaccines supplied in the world whether it be Africa, Europe or Southeast Asia or anywhere are of Indian origin," he said.

India is perceived and is an important player in the supply of vaccines for the world, Bhargava noted. "Any vaccine candidate that is produced or developed in any part of the world will ultimately have to be scaled up by India or by China because these two are major producers of vaccines in the world and that every developed nation or everyone trying to develop a vaccine is aware of it and therefore they are in communication with India for the vaccine distribution ultimately if is developed," he said.

Bhargava said that recently Russia had fast-tracked a vaccine, which has been successful in its early phases, and they have also accelerated its development and the whole world has applauded it. "The US again, as you read today has fast-tracked two of its vaccine candidates and the UK is also looking at how it can fast-track the Oxford vaccine candidate, for human use.

"From India's perspective, we have two vaccine candidates. We are trying all-out efforts to fast-track it and it is the moral duty that there should not be a delay not even by a day for regulatory clearances for these vaccines so that we can break the transmission of the virus as soon as possible," Bhargava said. He emphasised that still 60 per cent of the other vaccines whether it be polio, measles-rubella they are all manufactured in India and are given to the international agencies to supply to the world so this becomes an important aspect for India to fast-track its vaccine development and work together to develop these vaccines for the entire world.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound on cyclical surge, gold edges higher

Global equity markets wavered and gold prices rose on Tuesday after a rollback of Californias reopening hit sentiment, but cyclical stocks surged on Wall Street as some investors bet a recovery would overcome the COVID-19 pandemics spread. ...

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,100-cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Tuesday said it has raised around Rs 4,100 crore from anchor investors ahead of its follow-on public offer that opens on Wednesday. The company has decided to allocate 3,415,384,614 shares at Rs 12 per shar...

Iraqi children's hospital fighting to keep cancer patients safe from COVID-19

Basra Childrens Hospital which specialises in cancer treatment has cut admissions by half since May due to the novel coronavirus, its director said, and is battling to keep children safe from infection with a new isolation ward and testing ...

Two held for cheating DU student by swapping debit card

Two persons were arrested for allegedly cheating a 22-year-old visually impaired DU student after swapping his ATM card in north Delhis Burari area, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Vikrant 19 and Gaurav 23, both ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020