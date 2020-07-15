Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cost jobs at a third of small firms open in May - global Facebook survey

One small firm in three around the world was obliged to cut jobs to stay open through the coronavirus pandemic in May, a survey showed on Wednesday, underlining how hard the outbreak has slammed the world economy. Some 26% of small and medium-sized businesses surveyed by Facebook, in partnership with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and the World Bank, said they had closed between January and May 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 13:33 IST
Coronavirus cost jobs at a third of small firms open in May - global Facebook survey
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

One small firm in three around the world was obliged to cut jobs to stay open through the coronavirus pandemic in May, a survey showed on Wednesday, underlining how hard the outbreak has slammed the world economy.

Some 26% of small and medium-sized businesses surveyed by Facebook, in partnership with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and the World Bank, said they had closed between January and May 2020. The survey polled more than 30,000 small business leaders from more than 50 countries. Out of the businesses that remained operational when the survey was conducted, on May 28-31, nearly two in three cited lower sales in the previous 30 days compared with the same time a year earlier.

To deal with what the report called "the challenge of a lifetime", a third of smaller businesses surveyed that were in operation during the poll said they had reduced their labor force. "The COVID-19 pandemic isn't just a public health emergency; it's also an economic crisis that is hitting small and medium-sized businesses exceptionally hard," according to the report.

Small and medium-sized firms with a business page on Facebook were surveyed in the first of a series of six-monthly data collections aimed at examining the impact of the pandemic on smaller enterprises. The coronavirus outbreak forced governments globally to impose lockdown measures this year, crippling economic activity and tipping some economies into recession. The International Monetary Fund said in June it expects global output to shrink 4.9% in 2020.

The survey said consumer-focused sectors were hit the hardest. Some 54% of tourism agencies and 47% of smaller businesses working in hospitality and events management said they were closed at the time of the survey. Businesses led by women were more likely to be closed at the time of the survey than those led by men.

"Not only do a greater proportion of female business leaders operate micro-businesses with no employees, but female-led SMBs (small businesses) are also concentrated in the sectors that have been most affected by lockdown measures," the report said.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan Masters golf 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

The long-standing Mercuries Taiwan Masters, one of the favourite tournaments of Indian golfers, has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Taiwan Masters was originally scheduled to be held at the Taiwan Golf and Country...

NY Times to move some staff from Hong Kong, citing new law

The New York Times said Tuesday it will transfer some of its staff out of Hong Kong because of the uncertainties about practicing journalism in the Chinese territory under its newly imposed national security law. Hong Kong which was handed ...

Ambani announces Jio developing a complete 5G solution from scratch; trials to be launched as soon as 5G spectrum is available.

Ambani announces Jio developing a complete 5G solution from scratch trials to be launched as soon as 5G spectrum is available....

Titan expects businesses to be hit 'very substantially' due to COVID-19

Watch and jewellery maker Titan Company is expecting its businesses to be hit very substantially in the current financial year due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic. The company said its focus during 2020-21 will be on cash...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020