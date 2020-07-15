Ramaphosa to hold second virtual Presidential Imbizo on Coronavirus

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this evening interact with communities across the nation through a virtual Presidential Imbizo on Coronavirus.

This is the second virtual Presidential Imbizo on Coronavirus, following the inaugural one held on 1 July 2020.

The Presidential Imbizo is a public-participation platform where communities are able to interact directly with the government on challenges in society and where citizens are able to engage in community-generated solutions to such challenges.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Presidential Imbizo will take the form of virtual engagement, in which communities are invited to participate through community radio stations, TV channels and social media.

Members of the public can submit their questions to President Ramaphosa through the following call line: +27 78 799 4480.

Social media can participate in using the hashtag #PresidentialImbizo.

The imbizo is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)