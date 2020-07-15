Outsourcing hospital staff call off strike

Personnel, working on outsourcing basis at the state-run Gandhi and other hospitals here, called off their two-day-old strike on Wednesday following assurances from Telangana government officials over their demands, including hike in wages. The outsourcing staff from different state-run hospitals in the city, including nurses, patient care personnel and others struck work on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Narasimha, a leader of Telangana Medical Contract and Outsourcing Workers Union.

The strike was called off following assurances from state Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy on their demands, he said. The protesting workers held talks with Reddy today.

As per the assurance, nurses, who were getting Rs 17,500 per month, would now get Rs 25,000 and also a COVID-19 incentive of Rs 7,500, Narasimha said. Sanitation personnel would also get a hike in wage.

The personnel would also get daily incentives of varying amounts, besides quarantine leave, he added..