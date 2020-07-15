'Maha health scheme implemented in 11 pvt hospitals in Jalna'

The Maharashtra government's flagship health insurance scheme--Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana-- has been implemented in 11 private hospitals in Jalna district, senior officials said on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference, collector Ravindra Binwade said 80 per cent of the total beds in hospitals have been reserved for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

He warned of strict action against government doctors working in private hospitals. The collector said the ongoing lockdown has been extended till July 20 in the district.

Jalna municipal council CEO Nima Arora said people above 50 years of age are being screened. "A centre has been set up for testing throat swab samples for elderly people," she said.