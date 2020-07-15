BMC receives 446 ventilators from Centre financed through PM CARES Fund

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received 446 ventilators, which are financed through PM CARES Fund, from the Central government to date. According to BMC, these ventilators were not received at once but in phases.

"We arranged their assembling and installation in various COVID centres of BMC hospitals. COVID facilities presently have 1053 ventilators in active condition and out of these 125 are not in use because Mumbai does not have that many patients who are to be put on ventilators so these are installed but are not in use," BMC said. "This does not mean that these ventilators will not be used but this is an indicator that Mumbai's COVID situation is getting better. Mumbai already has 70 per cent recovery rate of COVID patients and this is a good sign," it said.

As many as 7,975 new coronavirus cases and 233 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday. According to the State Health Department, the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2,75,640.

3,606 patients were discharged today while overall 1,52,613 COVID-19 patients discharged after full recovery until today; the recovery rate in the state is 55.37 per cent. India's COVID-19 tally has reached 9,36,181 as 29,429 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)