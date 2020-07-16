France makes masks compulsory in parts of northwestern Mayenne region

Left Menu
Authorities ordered people to start wearing face masks in parts of the northwestern French region of Mayenne on Thursday after a rise of coronavirus infections there.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-07-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 13:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Authorities ordered people to start wearing face masks in parts of the northwestern French region of Mayenne on Thursday after a rise of coronavirus infections there. The Mayenne prefecture said masks would be compulsory in its main city Laval as well as five other municipalities - Bonchamp-lès-Laval, Changé, L'Huisserie, Louverné, and Saint-Berthevin.

"In Mayenne, the situation is problematic today", French health minister Olivier Veran told France Inter radio. The announcement came ahead of a nationwide order making masks compulsory in all enclosed public spaces across France from Aug. 1.

Up to now, France has required people to wear face coverings on public transport and in public spaces where social distancing is not possible but has not mandated the wearing of masks in shops.

