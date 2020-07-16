Left Menu
London restaurants fret as going out goes out of style

Restaurants might have reopened, but the owner of Etta's Seafood Kitchen in London's Brixton Village market fears the prolonged COVID-19 lockdown may have changed customer behaviour for good. Trepidation among consumers in England since the hospitality sector reopened on July 4 has seen many owners wonder whether they will go out of business before the punters come back.

Updated: 16-07-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 16:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Restaurants might have reopened, but the owner of Etta's Seafood Kitchen in London's Brixton Village market fears the prolonged COVID-19 lockdown may have changed customer behavior for good.

Trepidation among consumers in England since the hospitality sector reopened on July 4 has seen many owners wonder whether they will go out of business before the punters come back. "I think people's habits have changed. I think a lot of people as well are cooking more at home. And I just think, you know, everyone is still a little bit scared because I don't know exactly what's going to happen," Etta Burrell, owner of the seafood kitchen, told Reuters.

"It's quite affecting us at the moment. It's worrying, put it that way." Brixton Village is usually bustling with people eating out, especially at the weekend. But with social distancing restricting customer numbers at peak times, business owners need to fill more tables earlier in the week.

And there is little sign of that happening, despite the exhortations of Prime Minister Boris Johnson for people to get out, spend, and "enjoy summer safely". It is too early for much data on footfall in restaurants and bars since they were allowed to reopen.

The latest weekly British Retail Consortium bulletin, which captures July 4 but no later, shows UK footfall posted the smallest week-on-week rise for any day that week when the lockdown was eased. Burrell said she had 30% of the customers at the weekend, compared to the same time last year, but just 7% of the business on a Tuesday night.

It is perhaps unsurprising that consumers are cautious. A poll by Opinium on the day restrictions was lifted showed 52% of people believed pubs, bars, and restaurants were reopening too soon. Only 24% thought it was the right time.

OVERCAPACITY

The casual dining sector had been suffering from overcapacity even before the pandemic shuttered businesses and slashed footfall in London's busiest work districts. High-street fixtures like Carluccios and the owner of Bella Italia and Cafe Rouge have entered administration since the pandemic began.

In a bid to get more people through restaurant doors at off-peak times, the government has launched a $625-million "Eat out to help out" discount scheme, offering half-priced meals from Monday to Wednesday in August. On Wednesday, a cut to the sales tax to 5% from 20% for eat-in or hot takeaway food from restaurants, cafes, and pubs also came into effect.

Brian Danclair, owner of Caribbean restaurant Fish, Wings, and Tings, said while it was empty on a quiet Tuesday night after the excitement of the first week of reopening, he was confident government measures would help customers come back. "We're going to sign up for it because I think it's a really good initiative," he said of the discount scheme. "And that should help bring the consumers' confidence back."

Office for National Statistics data on Thursday showed fewer British workers lost their jobs in June and there were other signs that the hit to the labor market had eased off since the onset of the coronavirus crisis, but economists said unemployment remained on course to jump.

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

