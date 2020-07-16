NW Premier office's all staff test negative for COVID-19

Staff in the Office of the North West Premier have all tested negative for COVID-19.

The staff were tested after the Premier Job Mokgoro had tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday and subsequently went into quarantine.

"These staff members provide critical support to keep the Private Office of the Premier functional in these difficult times.

"I wish to advise all of them to continue to follow medical advice and adhere to protocols by remaining in quarantine for the full 14 days, as recommended by health practitioners," the Premier said.

He advised members of the public, who might have been in contact with an infected person, to get tested.

He also said the Office of the Premier will continue to provide all the assistance required by all staff during this period and he wished his support staff and their families well in this difficult time.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)