199 fresh virus cases in Uttarakhand; total count 3,982

Uttarakhand reported 199 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, one of the highest single-day increase in infections in the state since the pandemic began. So far, 50 people have died from the infection while 3,982 cases have been reported.

According to a state health department bulletin, Udham Singh Nagar district reported the highest 91 cases on Thursday, followed by Nainital (34); Haridwar (30); Dehradun (27); Tehri (10); Chamoli (3); Pauri (3); and Champawat (1). Till now, 2,995 patients have recovered from the disease while 33 have migrated out of the state, it said, adding that currently the state has 904 active cases.