FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
More U.S. state governors on Thursday required residents to wear face-coverings in public, while the UK's chief scientific adviser said Britain has not achieved a good outcome in dealing with the pandemic. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 03:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 03:20 IST
DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.
EUROPE * The new coronavirus has directly caused the death of nine out of 10 of Italian COVID-19 victims, a new study said.
* Spain reported the steepest daily jump in coronavirus infections in over two months, with 580 new cases registered as of the previous day. * The British government eased lockdown restrictions imposed upon the COVID-19 hotspot of Leicester.
AMERICAS * Canada's federal government will give more than C$19 billion ($14 billion) to help pay for the costs of restarting the economy after several months of lockdowns.
* Restrictions on non-essential travel at U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will be extended through Aug. 21, Canada and the United States announced. * Lockdown measures in Brazil led to the temporary or permanent closure of 522,700 firms in the first two weeks of June, while the number of cases is set to cross 2 million.
* Bars and restaurants in New York City that receive three "strikes" for failing to enforce social distancing will be forced to close, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. ASIA-PACIFIC
* The number of coronavirus cases in India neared one million on Thursday as infection numbers rose in the countryside. * China's central bank governor Yi Gang said the International Monetary Fund should turn to special drawing rights in responding to the pandemic.
* Japan said it will exclude people living or vacationing in Tokyo from a tourism campaign due to a record number of infections there. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu got a lukewarm reception to a plan to grant money to all Israelis to kick-start the economy amid the pandemic. * Hospitals in Iran face acute shortages of medical personnel and beds as the country tackles a powerful second wave of infections.
* Jordan said it will partially resume commercial flights from August to a limited number of European and Asian countries on an internationally approved safe list. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* Johnson & Johnson is in talks with the government of Japan and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation about locking up allocations of its potential COVID-19 vaccine as it prepares to kick off human trials. * Hydroxychloroquine was ineffective for patients with a mild version of COVID-19 in a study conducted by researchers at the University of Minnesota.
* Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm has begun Phase III clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine in Abu Dhabi using up to 15,000 volunteers. ECONOMIC FALLOUT
* Government debt yields and global equity markets fell on Thursday as a growing number of U.S. coronavirus cases weighed on risk sentiment, which was also hurt by deteriorating U.S.-China relations and discouraging Chinese data. * U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in June as consumers bought big-ticket items like motor vehicles and dined out, but a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases is chipping at the budding recovery.
* Australia's jobless rate hit a 22-year high even though employment surged by a record in June. (Compiled by Ramakrishnan M, Linda Pasquini, Anna Rzhevkina and Devika Syamnath; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur)
