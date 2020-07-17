Philippines to allow some foreigners to enter country from August
Long-term visa holders refer to foreigners living and working in the country, Roque told Reuters. Applications for new entry visas will not be accepted and returning Filipinos will have priority on inbound flights given existing caps on airport capacity, the task force said.Reuters | Manila | Updated: 17-07-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 09:24 IST
The Philippines will allow the entry of foreign nationals with long-term visas into the country from August 1, the presidential spokesman said on Friday, as the country gradually relaxes some coronavirus restrictions in a bid to support the economy.
Foreigners with valid and existing visas would need to undergo quarantine upon arrival, said Harry Roque, spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte. Long-term visa holders refer to foreigners living and working in the country, Roque told Reuters.
Applications for new entry visas will not be accepted and returning Filipinos will have priority on inbound flights given existing caps on airport capacity, the task force said. The Bureau of Immigration banned the entry of foreigners into the country in March to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. Only Filipinos as well as foreign diplomats were allowed to enter.
The Philippines has reported 61,266 cases of the virus and 1,643 related deaths. It ranks second in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia in terms of the number of infections and deaths.
ALSO READ
In record daily jump, Indonesia reports 1,624 new coronavirus cases
Confusion, resistance as Indonesian capital starts single-use plastics ban
Indonesia seeking its own COVID-19 vaccine amid worry about access
At least 2 dead, 7 missing in boat capsizing in Indonesia
Indonesia says trade, investment deal with Australia takes effect