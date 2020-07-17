Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central team visits Surat to take stock of COVID-19 situation

The expert team comprised Guleria, NITI Aayog member Vinod Paul, director general of ICMR Dr Balram Bhargava and additional secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Arti Ahuja. The team held discussions with senior officials and doctors of the civil hospital about the present situation, treatment protocols and availability of medicines to fight the pandemic, an official said.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 17-07-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 13:33 IST
Central team visits Surat to take stock of COVID-19 situation

A four-member team from the Central government visited Surat on Friday to review the coronavirus situation in the city, which has emerged as the new hotspot in Gujarat, and to provide necessary guidance to the local authorities. AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, a member of the team, expressed confidence that just like Ahmedabad, the viral outbreak will be brought under control in Surat as well.

Surat district in south Gujarat has seen a sharp rise in infections in recent days and recorded 9,451 COVID-19 cases and 395 deaths so far, second only to Ahmedabad. The expert team comprised Guleria, NITI Aayog member Vinod Paul, director general of ICMR Dr Balram Bhargava and additional secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Arti Ahuja.

The team held discussions with senior officials and doctors of the civil hospital about the present situation, treatment protocols and availability of medicines to fight the pandemic, an official said. The team also visited containment zones in the city before leaving for Ahmedabad.

Speaking to reporters, Guleria said he was hopeful of curbing the COVID-19 spread in Surat, a hub of diamond and textile units. "We held detailed discussions on various aspects like patient management, medicines and plasma therapy. We understood the issues and gave solutions. We are confident that cases will come down in the near future just like they did in Ahmedabad," he said.

The team has stressed on better treatment for patients, contact tracing and testing to bring down the cases gradually, he added. After undertaking a similar exercise in Ahmedabad, the team will meet Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the evening, stated an official release.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Internet disrupted in Iranian province amid protests in city

Internet access in a southwestern province of Iran has been disrupted as videos circulating on social media of protests in a city there, an advocacy group said. NetBlocks.org reported the disruption affecting Irans oil-rich Khuzestan provin...

Ethiopian maids 'dumped' in the streets in Lebanon as COVID hits

Ethiopian mother Alemtsehay Nasir went to Lebanon dreaming that her maids job would let her earn money to make a better life for her young son. But she was fired when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and her employers dumped her on the streets. Th...

Raheja Developers Adjudged 'Best Iconic Brand in India for Real Estate' by Economic Times

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir At a virtual press conference and felicitation ceremony organized by The Economic Times, Raheja Developers was adjudged as the winner of Best Iconic Brand in India for Real Estate. The award was jointly org...

Czech PM Babis says EU recovery fund should favour countries worst hit

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday that allocations from the EUs proposed recovery fund should be based on the downturn in countries growth due to the coronavirus crisis and not on the basis of their past economic performance....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020