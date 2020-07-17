Left Menu
UAE sends medical supplies and COVID-19 testing kits to Burkina Faso

This aid will assist approximately 8,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus, bolstering the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 17-07-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 14:56 IST
To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1087 metric tons of aid, to 73 countries, supporting more than 1 million medical professionals in the process.  Image Credit: Twitter(@UAEEmbassyNGR)

The UAE today sent an aid plane carrying 8 metric tons of medical supplies and testing kits to Burkina Faso.

"Based on the UAE's leading and humanitarian role in providing assistance in times of crisis, and harnessing all possibilities to help African countries on the basis of mutual respect, and aid aircraft was sent today to Burkina Faso. The plane carrying urgent medical supplies is meant to help medical personnel do their best to combat the pandemic," said H.E. Dr Fahad Obaid Mohammed Al-Taffaq, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria and Non-Resident Ambassador to Burkina Faso. His Excellency added:

"An aid plane was sent to Burkina Faso last June, under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and with the coordination and support of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The plane that carried about 100 tons of aid left the International Humanitarian City in Dubai to rescue hundreds of thousands of refugees and displaced people in Burkina Faso. This followed the UNHCR announcement of the need for assistance to protect and help more than 600,000 internally displaced persons, and coincided with World Refugee Day, which falls on the 20th of June each year."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1087 metric tons of aid, to 73 countries, supporting more than 1 million medical professionals in the process.

(With Inputs from APO)

