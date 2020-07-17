Dharmendra Pradhan addresses UdyamiUtsav to celebrate spirit of innovation

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today addressed UdyamiUtsav, a virtual event to celebrate the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, which strives to empower young entrepreneurs by providing them with a platform to nurture their ideas & convert them into viable start-ups.

Addressing the participants, Minister Pradhan spoke about Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of an Aatam Nirbhar Bharat, the role of young entrepreneurs in converting the Covid-19 challenges into opportunities, achieving self-reliance and global good, true to our spirit of VasudhaivKutumbakam. He implored these young innovators to identify social and economic challenges around them and come up with innovative solutions to drive India into the next trajectory of innovation, growth and self-reliance for a prosperous and Aatam Nirbhar Bharat.

He asked entrepreneurs to realise the true purpose of entrepreneurship which is to achieve social good along with wealth creation and called for balancing different objectives to create a model which is economic, accessible, sustainable and is beneficial for the world.

Shri Pradhan also underlined the Government of India's commitment to build a thriving ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship and support domestic entrepreneurs at all levels.

(With Inputs from PIB)