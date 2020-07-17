Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman, her premature twin baby survive after high-risk surgeries at Delhi hospital

The woman recently underwent a dual surgery, wherein an intestinal blockage was successfully removed and a C-section was performed, with her giving birth to twins who were 14 weeks premature, they said. "All of this happened in the thick of the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 16:35 IST
Woman, her premature twin baby survive after high-risk surgeries at Delhi hospital

A woman and one of her premature twin babies have survived thanks to high-risk surgeries performed by doctors at a private hospital here, officials said on Friday. The woman recently underwent a dual surgery, wherein an intestinal blockage was successfully removed and a C-section was performed, with her giving birth to twins who were 14 weeks premature, they said.

"All of this happened in the thick of the COVID-19-induced lockdown. While both the babies miraculously survived, one of them developed complications, for which the baby had to undergo two invasive surgeries spanning over two months," a spokesperson of Fortis hospital in Shalimar Bagh said. The woman, 26-week pregnant with twins, was referred to the hospital with an "intestinal obstruction". On presentation, initial conservative measures were adopted to relieve the obstruction and prolong the pregnancy, the hospital authorities said.

However, these proved to be futile. The patient needed to undergo two surgeries simultaneously -- one to remove the blockage and a C-section to deliver the twins she was carrying, they said. Since the babies were premature, there was a "very high chance" they would not survive, doctors said.

The woman underwent the dual surgery and delivered babies, a boy and a girl, around the end of March. The girl weighed 800 g and the baby boy weighed 1000 g, the spokesperson said. Dr Vivek Jain, director and head of department, neonatology, at the hospital said, "At the time of delivery, the twins were stabilised via ventilator support and medication for lung maturation and customised artificial nutrition was provided." However, by the third day, one of the twins developed complications, an intestinal perforation, much like the initial condition of the mother, he said.

The baby boy needed surgery and not the baby girl, the spokesperson said. The first surgery was conducted in early April and a pouch was made on the side of the stomach and the intestine was left to heal. After six to eight weeks another surgery was performed on May 20 and the hole in the intestine was closed and was reconnected to itself, Jain said.

During the two surgeries, the baby was fighting to live and had developed severe distress, sepsis, respiratory failure, and hypotension, he said. "However, against all odds, the baby survived and 12 weeks after his birth, he was handed over to the parents. It was nothing short of divine intervention that this baby, who had been born prematurely and had undergone two intensive operations, had come out thriving," Jain said. The babies went home fully recovered in June, the hospital authorities said.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Possibility of over 100 litres of fuel leakage into Russia's Lake Baikal from banked vessel

Over 100 liters of fuel could have leaked into Russias Lake Baikal from a banked vessel, the press service of Baikal Inter-Regional Environmental Prosecutors Office told Sputnik. The prosecutors office previously said that it had launched a...

End of the jumbo: British Airways retires 747 early due to coronavirus crisis

British Airways, the worlds largest operator of Boeing 747s, will retire its entire jumbo jet fleet with immediate effect after the COVID-19 pandemic sent air travel into freefall. For over 50 years, Boeings Queen of the Skies has been the ...

Netanyahu ally wants West Bank 'cultivation' now, not annexation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus top coalition partner wants Israel to shelve planned West Bank annexations and instead focus on improving conditions for Jewish settlers and Palestinians in the occupied territory, two cabinet ministers sa...

COVID-19: Lockdown in India may have saved 630 lives, USD 690 million, says study

The COVID-19 lockdown-led reduction in air pollution levels across five Indian cities in India, including Delhi and Mumbai, may have prevented about 630 premature deaths, and saved USD 690 million in health costs in the country, according t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020