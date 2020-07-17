Left Menu
Ireland is likely to retain coronavirus quarantine for British travellers, minister says

Ireland is likely to retain its advice that travellers from Britain and the United States self-isolate for 14 days on arrival when it publishes a "green list" of countries exempt from quarantine on Monday, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said. The United Kingdom, including Northern Ireland, has dropped quarantine requirements for people from around 50 countries, including Ireland.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 17-07-2020 17:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Ireland is likely to retain its advice that travelers from Britain and the United States self-isolate for 14 days on arrival when it publishes a "green list" of countries exempt from quarantine on Monday, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said. Ireland, which has been more cautious than much of Europe on the reopening of its economy and air travel as it lifts coronavirus curbs, has advised its citizens against non-essential travel since March and requires anyone arriving in the country to self-isolate for 14 days.

On Monday it is due to publish a "green list" list of countries that have a similar rate as it has of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days. Ireland has had around 4 cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, one of the lowest levels in Europe, Coveney said.

"I think it's very unlikely that either the UK or the U.S. will be on that green list. It's not going to be a particularly long list," Coveney said in an interview with Newstalk radio. The United Kingdom, including Northern Ireland, has dropped quarantine requirements for people from around 50 countries, including Ireland. Ireland does not require travelers from Northern Ireland to isolate.

